Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Selena Gomez Says She Spent Years Contemplating Suicide
Selena Gomez is turning her pain into purpose. As the singer prepares to give fans an honest look at her mental health journey in Apple TV+ documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', the 30-year-old is sharing new details about how dark her life became in her 20s. "It would...
Hilary Duff's Instagram Post About Aaron Carter's Death Is Heartbreaking
"Boy did my teenage self love you deeply."
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Gigi Hadid Leaves Twitter Amid Mass Exodus from Social Media Site
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has called it quits over the cascading fallout over Twitter Blue and the site’s new management. The beauty icon took to Instagram Sunday, pointing fingers at the site’s new CEO, Elon Musk, for an aggressive restructuring of the social media goliath that included subscription-based engagement and mass layoffs of its staff. “I deactivated my Twitter account today,” Hadid wrote on her Insta Story. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” Hadid reshared a post from MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin about the layoff of the human rights team at Twitter, adding that she “can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.” Hadid is the latest dropout as a crowd of celebrities, including Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, and Toni Braxton, who have claimed that the site is exploiting them for content.Read it at The Express Tribune
NBC San Diego
The Creel House From ‘Stranger Things' Sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now It's on the Market for $1.5 Million—Take a Look Inside
The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of...
TikTok Star Bella Poarch Just Filed For Divorce From Her Secret Husband, Tyler Poarch
No, you are not alone in not knowing that the TikToker was married.
Comments / 0