Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
KATU.com
Authorities looking for the person or people responsible for unlawful disposal of salmon
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities were called to a large dump site of salmon and the remains of two deer near Exit 51 on I-84 on Wednesday. According to OSP Fish and Wildlife division, the salmon were caught in gill nets and some were filleted. OSP says the...
KATU.com
Fatal crash on Highway 26 being blamed on weather and road condtions, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather and road conditions are believed to be major factors in a deadly crash that happened Friday, October 4, along Highway 26. Oregon State Police say at 3:40 p.m., they responded to a crash just to the west of the Tillamook exit, near Banks. A preliminary...
KATU.com
Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
KATU.com
Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
KATU.com
KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Businesses hang on for dear life amid crime, camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — How many businesses will stay in Portland?. That’s what people are asking, with so many issues impacting the city. We visited businesses near Northeast Halsey Street and 63rd Avenue this week that are just trying to hang on for dear life as they wait for help from the city.
KATU.com
Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
KATU.com
Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez weigh in on key issues facing Portland ahead of election
PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the biggest issues facing the city of Portland are homelessness and crime, and you can't separate the two. Her challenger, Rene Gonzalez, tells KATU crime is his top concern, with homelessness a close second. With the houseless community top of mind,...
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated homeless plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All proposed resolutions in the plan passed, although the Council made several amendments to the original resolutions. Members of the public were invited to testify...
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
KATU.com
13 arrested in Washington Sqaure Mall shoplifting blitz, $8,000 in merch recovered
TIGARD, Ore. — Over $8000 in stolen merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills (likely containing fentanyl), evidence of identity theft, and more was recovered in a successful shoplifting blitz that resulted in 13 arrests. The effort was held at stores in the Washington Square Mall area Wednesday, coordinated in a...
KATU.com
Vancouver holds listening session on homeless Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver shared what it heard from community members about a third possible Safe Stay site after a listening session on Thursday. The city is looking at a location on West 11th, just a few blocks north of Esther Short Park. Three community information...
KATU.com
With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
KATU.com
NW's Largest Garage Sale and Vintage Sale Preview
If you love garage sales and vintage shopping, there's an event this weekend that was made for you! David Buffum, founder and owner of NW’s Largest Garage Sale & Vintage Sale, joined us with a sneak preview. For more information, call (360) 907-5919 or visit nwgsales.com. NW’S Largest Garage...
KATU.com
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 indicted in court, detectives give details on case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito, Jr. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds, mountain snow to Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fall storm is set to arrive in the Pacific Northwest Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday.
KATU.com
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
Comments / 1