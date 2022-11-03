Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Aba Brings Mediterranean Cuisine and Midwestern Hospitality to Bal Harbour Shops
Aba, a Mediterranean restaurant with roots in Chicago, has opened inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The restaurant marks Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants' first foray into the Miami market. Lettuce Entertain You's executive partner and divisional president Marc Jacobs hopes to bring more than Mediterranean cuisine to Bal Harbour. He...
calleochonews.com
3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami
To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
WSVN-TV
‘It’s spectacular’: Arlo Wynwood moves into artistic Miami neighborhood as 1st official hotel
Day or night, Wynwood is always a good time, but most of us have to go back home at the end of the night. Boo-hoo!. Not anymore, though, because Miami’s most artistic neighborhood just got its very first hotel … and it’s a work of art, too. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s already raving on Yelp, has the story.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Michelin Star Chef Hosts Omakase Experience at Kosushi in South Beach
This month, Kosushi Miami, the modern Japanese restaurant known for its temperature-based plates, signature sushi, and extensive drink selection, is kicking off a one-of-a-kind omakase series featuring globally acclaimed guest chefs. Omakase, the Japanese phrase “I’ll leave it up to you,” allows each guest chef to incorporate seasonal trends and...
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
WSVN-TV
Heavenly Spa offers discounted spa services during weekday ‘hoppy hour’
(WSVN) - Thanksgiving’s coming up fast, and that means family time, and maybe a little added stress. If you want to be a mellow fellow or laid-back lady when the gang drops by, Deco knows just the place to take care of you. Share a toast to a stress-free...
Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos
Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023
Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
WSVN-TV
Kendall Chick-fil-A restaurant finds success with 3-day work week
MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular South Florida restaurant chain offering a short and sweet work week for its employees has become a combo deal many job seekers just could not pass up. The Kendall Chick-fil-A is in the national spotlight, and it’s not for serving up the obvious food and service the chain is known for.
Garden & Gun
Rare Pairs of Footwear from Miami
As a preschooler, Adriana Epelboim-Levy remembers, she slipped on her mother’s heels in their Caracas, Venezuela, home and felt like not only the most beautiful girl in the world, but also an empowered one. “Everything came down to posture,” she says. “It’s like the base of a building: What’s at the foundation of your posture? Shoes.”
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
EDITION Residences Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway
Known as “Venice of America,” Fort Lauderdale’s 300 miles of inland waterways are a flowing ribbon of serene intracoastal with a mosaic of grand estates and passing mega yachts. This experience is the quintessential lifestyle of this special locale, which has inspired the city’s first luxury branded residences on the intracoastal with the introduction of EDITION Residences Fort Lauderdale. Presented by Miami-based real estate investment platform Location Ventures and Marriott International’s EDITION Hotels, sales have officially launched.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Patrick Azcarate, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiologist
November 3, 2022 – Cardiologist Patrick Azcarate, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Azcarate to our cardiologist team and South Florida,”...
Miami breaks ground on 1,049ft tall Waldorf Astoria skyscraper - the largest residential building south of NYC - that is able to withstand hurricane force winds due to revolutionary pendulum device
Miami's first supertall skyscraper is on its way up after developers broke ground on the project. The Waldorf Astoria residential tower will test a number of new building and safety techniques that will allow the 1,049ft tower to remain steady near sea level. Supertall towers tend to be defined by...
