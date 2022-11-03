Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Gigi Hadid Leaves Twitter Amid Mass Exodus from Social Media Site
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has called it quits over the cascading fallout over Twitter Blue and the site’s new management. The beauty icon took to Instagram Sunday, pointing fingers at the site’s new CEO, Elon Musk, for an aggressive restructuring of the social media goliath that included subscription-based engagement and mass layoffs of its staff. “I deactivated my Twitter account today,” Hadid wrote on her Insta Story. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” Hadid reshared a post from MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin about the layoff of the human rights team at Twitter, adding that she “can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.” Hadid is the latest dropout as a crowd of celebrities, including Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, and Toni Braxton, who have claimed that the site is exploiting them for content.Read it at The Express Tribune
NBC Connecticut
Taylor Swift Adds Third Gillette Stadium Show to ‘The Eras Tour'
Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced Friday that she has added a third show at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium due to "overwhelming demand." Swift announced "The Eras Tour" on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year. She described the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along The Eras Tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.
TikTok Star Bella Poarch Just Filed For Divorce From Her Secret Husband, Tyler Poarch
No, you are not alone in not knowing that the TikToker was married.
