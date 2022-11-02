Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
This nickel just sold for $4.2 million. There are only four more coins like it
The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired by GreatCollections Coin Auctions for $4.2 million. Only five of the rare 1913-dated coins are known.
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
I won $50,000 playing Powerball – how a strategy switch paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA man's choice to abandon a longtime losing lottery strategy paid off to the tune of a $50,000 Powerball win. Martin M said he has been playing the Pennsylvania lottery since 1972. For decades he stuck with playing birthday numbers, with little success. "I used to joke and say...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Here Are The Winning $1.6 Billion Powerball Jackpot Numbers
The moment you all have been waiting for. The winning Powerball numbers for the record-breaking $1,600,000,000 jackpot have been announced. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, November 5th are 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 with the red Powerball 20. The multiplayer is 3X .
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
The Powerball jackpot is higher than ever at an estimated $2 billion. 24-hour surveillance, audits, and secured vaults are needed to choose and announce the coveted winning numbers.
Did you win? Powerball winning numbers announced
Are you the lucky winner? The Powerball winning numbers have been announced Saturday evening, according to its website.
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
She picked up her husband at home and made a beeline to cash the prize, lottery officials said.
Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands
Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
