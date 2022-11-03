ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Gephardt Daily

Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray. “Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake County DA files murder charge against Sandy road rage suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in a road rage incident that happened in Sandy on Oct. 26. Rodrigo Monroy, 32, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to court documents. Monroy was arrested after allegedly shooting...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist seriously injured in off-road crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injures following an off-road motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to a field behind the Tongan United Methodist Church, 1553 W. Crystal Ave., where a...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

