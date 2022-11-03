Read full article on original website
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Stolen car rolls over into watery ditch, suspect remains at large
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for one or more suspects after a stolen vehicle first spotted in West Valley City was found rolled over, upside down, and partially submerged in a drainage ditch in Salt Lake City. Sgt. Syme, West Valley...
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
Gephardt Daily
Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray. “Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
KUTV
Salt Lake County DA files murder charge against Sandy road rage suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in a road rage incident that happened in Sandy on Oct. 26. Rodrigo Monroy, 32, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to court documents. Monroy was arrested after allegedly shooting...
KSLTV
Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
Gephardt Daily
Prosecutors file murder charge against Riverton man in fatal road-rage shooting in Sandy
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 32-year-old Riverton man in connection with a fatal road-rage shooting Oct. 26 in Sandy. Rodrigo Andres Monroy is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in the shooting death of Christopher Mortensen,...
kjzz.com
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
KSLTV
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
KSLTV
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist seriously injured in off-road crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injures following an off-road motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to a field behind the Tongan United Methodist Church, 1553 W. Crystal Ave., where a...
kslnewsradio.com
South Salt Lake Police seek help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred last weekend. Police say the incident took place at American Title Loans, located at 3553 S. State Street, on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to a...
Gephardt Daily
3 vehicles crash into livestock on Box Elder County highway, killing 14 cows, injuring several others
GARLAND, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Box Elder County say three vehicles hit and killed an estimated 14 cows and injured several others Saturday morning. The cows were hit on State Route 13 about a mile north of Garland, according to Facebook posts from...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man upset over plane ticket carjacks 2 vehicles, causes multiple crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man upset over not being able to purchase a plane ticket Friday morning carjacked two vehicles and then caused several crashes in Parleys Canyon. John Joseph Thomas Green was arrested following a crime spree that started at Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
kjzz.com
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
