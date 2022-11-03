Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has...
FOX 11 and 41
SUV hits teenager on bike, Richland police need help identifying the driver
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on October 26 around George Washington Way and McMurray Street. A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk across George Washington Way around 4:16 p.m....
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
FOX 11 and 41
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
FOX 11 and 41
More than 500 without power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. – More than 500 customers are without power in the south east Kennewick area, according to Benton PUD. The outage map reported initial power outages starting at around 7:51 p.m. No cause was identified at the time of the outage. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
FOX 11 and 41
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened. FOX41...
FOX 11 and 41
Thousands without power across Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. UPDATE: 9:56 p.m. Over 540 customers are without power around Oak...
FOX 11 and 41
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap,...
Comments / 0