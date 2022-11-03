ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading

KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

More than 500 without power in Kennewick area

KENNEWICK, Wash. – More than 500 customers are without power in the south east Kennewick area, according to Benton PUD. The outage map reported initial power outages starting at around 7:51 p.m. No cause was identified at the time of the outage. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power line down in Benton County

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened. FOX41...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Thousands without power across Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. UPDATE: 9:56 p.m. Over 540 customers are without power around Oak...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap,...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy