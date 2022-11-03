Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado Springs
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real Estate
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
2 detained after victims found with gunshot wounds
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two persons of interest were detained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after a man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on Nov. 5. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a business parking lot near the 4600 block of Rusina […]
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide investigation: Man found dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead at the […]
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 10 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
Murder suspect in court 10 years after teens disappearance, Kara Nichols family says they want justice
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police. Updated: 10 hours ago. Graffiti was found in a bathroom at Air Academy High School prompting an investigation.
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
Rings stolen from Colorado assisted living center returned on victim's 98th birthday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Trudie Preiss almost always wears her rings, so imagine the shock she felt when she realized they were missing from the desk in her room. "I felt really bad thinking that maybe I had been careless," said Preiss. But she wasn't careless, she was...
Pueblo Police Department struggles to hire new officers
PUEBLO, COLO. (KRDO) -- Pueblo city leaders say they're still having trouble hiring police officers at a time when crime is on the rise. According to our news partners with the Pueblo Chieftain, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller says that one of the issues is that no one's applying. Noeller...
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating
FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing. THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m. The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end […]
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
