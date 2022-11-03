ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MI

Fast start propels Gull Lake to state semifinal win over Forest Hills Northern

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlBEX_0iwmA34z00 Gull Lake 2, Forest Hills Northern 0

The Gull Lake boys soccer team started fast on Wednesday in a division two state semifinal game against Forest Hills Northern at Byron Center.

Junior Zavier Thomas scored twice in the first nine minutes for the Blue Devils who advance with a 2-0 win.

"We just got off to a flying start," Thomas said. "We talked about it before the game, how we just needed to come out fast, just set the tone, and that's what we did. We just came out and we just didn't let the foot off the gas."

"These kids just put the nerves away," Gull Lake head coach Jeff Corstange said. "The start of that whistle, we talked a lot about the nerves and how to control them, and our front line was creative with Ryker (Corstange) and Zavier and both of them have just been phenomenal and getting those two goals have been huge."

The Blue Devils advance to the division two state championship game on Saturday at noon against Cranbrook at Novi High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

