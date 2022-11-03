Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police identify man found dead in canal
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police have identified a man who was found dead in a canal on Thursday. Officers on Nov. 4 responded to the scene near 56th Street and Frye Road and found the victim in the canal. Phoenix Police on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Somers Jr.
12news.com
Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 man dead, 2 in the hospital, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, police say. Right now, it's unknown if there's a suspect outstanding. Early Saturday morning, Glendale police officers responded to a call for shots fired at a business near 51st Avenue and West Camelback Road.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arrest made after officers find dismembered body inside Phoenix home
The suspect, identified as Thomas Wallace, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with a gruesome discovery. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports. (Caution: Viewer Discretion Advised)
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
AZFamily
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being hit by the trailer of a semi truck in south Phoenix on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to an area near 3rd Avenue and Southern at around 9:30 p.m. that night and found an adult man lying injured on the ground.
AZFamily
Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
One dead after shooting involving Phoenix police near 37th Ave and McDowell Rd
One is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Wednesday evening, according to the department. We're working on gathering more information.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen seriously hurt in SUV, bus crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower says the crash happened on Nov. 4 near 37th Place and Thunderbird Road when the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Phoenix bus.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man not seen or heard from in a while found dead inside a home, police say
PHOENIX - A man who hadn't been seen or heard from in a while was found dead inside a home in Phoenix, and police need the public's help to learn what led up to his death. The unidentified man was found on Nov. 1 just before 2:30 p.m. during a welfare check of a home near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it and saw pieces of flesh and torn ligaments on the blade. Steve Hartman talks about his surprise at a Phoenix classroom.
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.
Comments / 0