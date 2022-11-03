ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Police identify man found dead in canal

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police have identified a man who was found dead in a canal on Thursday. Officers on Nov. 4 responded to the scene near 56th Street and Frye Road and found the victim in the canal. Phoenix Police on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Somers Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony

One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has died after being hit by the trailer of a semi truck in south Phoenix on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to an area near 3rd Avenue and Southern at around 9:30 p.m. that night and found an adult man lying injured on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
Teen seriously hurt in SUV, bus crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower says the crash happened on Nov. 4 near 37th Place and Thunderbird Road when the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Phoenix bus.
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ

