sierrawave.net
Bishop UHS Cross Country Meet Results
Here are the results from Wednesday’s 11/2/22 league Cross Country meet held at our Tungsten Hills course. Bishop Union vs Kern Valley. No team results because neither Bishop Union or Kern Valley had a complete team. Congratulations, to Alexander Adkins for his first place finish, to Josh Wilson for...
sierrawave.net
PRESS RELEASE – INYO COUNTY YOUTH MUSCLE THEIR WAY INTO NATIONAL AWARENESS EFFORT
Approximately 100 students in Independence and Bishop will soon be wrapping up a physical fitness challenge meant to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse challenges faced by U.S. veterans when they return from the battlefield. For the second year in a row, Inyo County Veterans Service Officer Gordon...
sierrawave.net
Caltrans Closing Additional Highways Ahead of Snowstorm – PRESS RELEASE
BISHOP – Caltrans District 9 will close four of its mountain roads this weekend ahead of a major snowstorm forecast to begin this Saturday. The following highways will close beginning tomorrow:. State Route 120 E (Mono Mills Road) on Saturday at 10:00 am. State Route 158 N (North June...
