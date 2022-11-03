ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sierrawave.net

Bishop UHS Cross Country Meet Results

Here are the results from Wednesday’s 11/2/22 league Cross Country meet held at our Tungsten Hills course. Bishop Union vs Kern Valley. No team results because neither Bishop Union or Kern Valley had a complete team. Congratulations, to Alexander Adkins for his first place finish, to Josh Wilson for...
BISHOP, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy