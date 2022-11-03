ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
ITALY, TX
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way

The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
HOUSTON, TX
People

All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON – Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. As Alvarez’s 450-foot...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Who will join Doval in Giants' revamped 2023 bullpen?

SAN FRANCISCO -- For an organization that constantly pursues depth and new options, the Giants took a bit of an odd approach to building their 2022 bullpen. Just as they did with the infield, the Giants essentially ran it back. Just as with the infield, that proved to be a disaster. All eight relievers who were on the NLDS roster last October came back for 2022 and seven of them made the Opening Day roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes,” Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy