Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic

SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County.

Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when it hit a deer. The driver then lost control and drove across the center line. The truck crashed head-on into a 2011 Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Brenden Edwards, 30, of Sparta, that was heading south.

Edwards died at the scene. The driver of the F-150, a 26-year-old man from Laurel Springs, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers do not believe impairment was a factor and say both drivers had been wearing seatbelts.

Troopers will consult the District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges.

Edwards was a 7th-grade teacher at Central Wilkes Middle School. According to Wilkes County Schools, he was in his first year of teaching at Central Wilkes Middle School and had become an integral part of the Falcon family.

“He will be missed,” the school district said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as well as the Central Wilkes Middle School students and staff.”

