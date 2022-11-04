ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike

By Namita Singh,Jane Dalton,Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Andy Gregory
 6 days ago

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.

The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.

GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per cent in 2024.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the base rate by 0.75 points this afternoon to 3 per cent after warning last month that growing inflationary pressures will require a “stronger response” than previously thought.

The decision has pushed the interest to its highest amount since 2008, and is the eighth time in a row that the Bank has hiked interest rates . Less than a year ago the rate was 0.1 per cent.

The Independent

The Independent

