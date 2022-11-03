Commentary: Imagination Station part of STEM education

Manufacturing is facing a major shortage in skilled technical talent. A 2021 study predicts that 2.1 million jobs will go unfilled by 2030 (Deloitte & The Manufacturing Institute Manufacturing Talent). The math is simple: shortfalls of qualified workers will limit production and cost hundreds of billions of dollars to the manufacturing GDP.

The need for engaging, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education is more important now than ever.

We’re not graduating majors in the sciences at the rate we need to, and the type of positions manufacturers want to fill has changed. They are now seeking employees with technical and critical-thinking skills, in addition to digital and data skills.

To prepare Lucas County’s children for the future, it is vital to teach STEM inside and outside of the schools. Imagination Station provides the skills that are used in many fields to create a strong foundation that enables STEM learners to be versatile in their careers.

In 2020, Imagination Station received a federal grant to ensure that a mobile tinkering lab could take high-tech equipment like 3D printers, laser cutters, and robots to after-school programs, community centers, and libraries throughout Lucas County.

They have developed early education programming for preschools and families that helps prepare kids for kindergarten through inquiry-based learning.

The science center is strongly committed to the school districts in Lucas County, including Toledo Public Schools, to ensure that students and educators have access to high-quality, engaging curriculum, materials, professional development, and programming for classrooms and families.

It is imperative that we educate children in STEM because STEM allows us to solve problems. When the coronavirus hit the world, it was primarily people with STEM skills who rose to the challenge to find solutions.

This is the case with our very own students at the University of Toledo, who started 3D-printing face shields and other personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The majority of these students were pursuing studies in the College of Engineering.

It is important that we support this work in our community. As elections are nearing, supporting Issue 10 for Imagination Station helps ensure that we make STEM accessible and fun to all children in Toledo regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, national origin or religious background. This is not a new tax.

Together, we can help Imagination Station continue to thrive and ensure a brighter future.

Ngalula Sandrine Mubenga, PhD, is an assistant professor at the University of Toledo, STEM DRC Initiative founder, and Imagination Station board member.