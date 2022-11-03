To the editor: Biden’s oil tax threat is a misguided one

President Biden’s threat, to charge oil companies windfall taxes if they don’t increase U.S. production, misses the underlying issue. A windfall tax would only further increase oil — refined to gasoline — prices. Moreover, oil drilling and refining are already near record highs.

Most Americans don’t realize that the United States has been energy independent since 2015 because of oil and natural gas fracking and growth of green energy alternatives.

The issue is that Congress allowed U.S. oil companies since 2015 to export oil drilled and produced on U.S. soil, mostly to Mexico and Canada, since 2015. Subsequently, U.S. oil companies sell to the highest world bidder. They don’t give us a break on the price, even though the United States has a surplus.

With European prices at record highs thanks to cutbacks in Russian oil imports, world prices are up. It’s literally a “liquid” commodity. Therefore, what we Americans pay at the pump is reflective of world oil prices and not something that politicians control.

PETER SHAWAKER

Central Toledo

After the end of World War II extreme socialism was imported from Russia into former East Germany.

Kids were supposed to join the communist youth movement — heavy indoctrination, participation was pretty much mandatory. I developed into an outcast as I refused to participate for the following reasons: one of my relatives spent 10 years in a POW Camp in Siberia (until eight years after the end of World War II), One of my grandmothers died trying to visit her daughter in the west. Two of my relatives were picked up by the Secrete Police in early morning never to be seen or heard from again — most likely ending up in a former concentration camps. I was supposed to spy on my parents (learned very fast to “massage” the truth.). Food shortages forced my mother to go in the fields after harvesting to hopefully find some wheat or some potatoes.

My refusal to support the regime resulted in name-calling I do not want to repeat. It ended when I was denied entrance into high school — had no idea what they wanted to do with me — was definitely too young for the coal mines. My only option: Via Berlin I was able to escape to the western section of Germany.

Fast forward about 70 years: I was impressed about the original speech Joe Biden delivered upon winning the 2020 presidential election — unifying America, we are all one nation, etc. That changed drastically a few months later and generated a substantial separation. I vehemently dislike to be suddenly called a white supremacist, a racist, and finally a fascist. I maintain the attitude of my kid days — in one ear out the other — garbage like this does not help.

We all remember the late 80s — in most countries behind the Iron Curtain communist dictatorship ran out of ideas, the general population had enough, extreme socialism died naturally and peacefully, no revolution, no drop of blood.

CLAUS STANG

Sylvania

Blight fight is right

I applaud the city administration for their action in addressing the problem of of blight. Unfortunately, just removing abandoned houses does not go far enough. Blight exists in many forms. Property owners and renters feel it is OK to store trailers — utility, camping, and recreational vehicles — on their property without any regard for their neighbors and the effect this has on property values.

Business owners bring commercial equipment into the neighborhood and park it on the street for days, sometimes weeks, without moving it. I recently drove down Harvest Lane and counted six vehicles parked on front lawns, a violation of a city ordinance.

The Neighborhoods Department has a backlog of complaints, but with inspectors on the road daily, surely they must see some of these situations. It is time to increase the staffing in this department.

HAROLD CRARY

West Toledo

Proud to support parks

Our Metroparks have some notable statistics. There are some key ones, such as there’s a park within 5 miles of every resident of Lucas County and the near $60,000,000 annual economic return in visitor spending. Do we fully appreciate the national recognition our Metroparks achieve as one of America’s leading parks or the prestigious National Gold Medal Award for excellence in parks and recreation garnered just a couple years ago?

We should be proud of these thing, yet recognize that the Metroparks are much more than numbers on a paper and a full trophy case. They’re a reflection of the community we are and what we strive to be. They’re a place where people from all backgrounds, races, and classes can meet, relax, learn, and play. An investment by Lucas County residents in our future, together.

In voting for the renewal levy, I vote not just to enhance the quality of my life but that of every other resident in Lucas County. I hope you’ll join me in doing the same.

WILL LUCAS

North Toledo