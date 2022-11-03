ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/3

By The Blade
Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Oct. 19 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray picked up by a control officer Oct. 12 in the 900 block of Peck Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (dog aggression); surrendered Oct. 19 by Esta Lather, Ogden Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray picked up by a control officer Oct. 13 at 134 Apple Creek, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Oct. 19 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull”/boxer mix, black brindle and white female; surrendered Aug. 15 by Andrea Julius, Yeasting Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio.

“Pit bull”/bulldog mix, brown male; returned to shelter Sept. 22 by Xavier Garcia, Buckeye Street, Toledo.

American foxhound mix, tricolor male; stray picked up by a control officer Sept. 30 in the 2100 block of Hill Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black male; stray picked up by a control officer Oct. 12 at 1510 Brooke Park Dr., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Comments / 0

