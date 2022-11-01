Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
Two AFC heavyweights are set to face off under the lights on "Sunday Night Football." The Titans and Chiefs have combined for six division titles in the past three years. They are, in so many ways, polar opposites. Kansas City’s success has stemmed mostly from its explosive offense. Tennessee, on...
Despite the six wins, the Dolphins loss may have been the game that showed the Bills character
One of the most interesting things Brandon Beane said Wednesday during a 20-minute interaction with reporters at One Bills Drive was how he felt about his team following its lone loss of the season in Miami. The Bills are 6-0 in their other games this season, and Beane acknowledged, “I...
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
NFL roundup: New York Jets shock Buffalo Bills despite camera mishap
The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a shock 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game tied at 17, the Jets got...
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Sporting News
Bills-Jets game delayed after SkyCam falls at MetLife Stadium
A curious scene unfolded at the Bills-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Rather, it fell from the sky. The game was delayed several minutes in the third quarter after a cable holding up a CBS SkyCam snapped, causing it to descend to the point it would have hindered play and become a danger to players and officials:
Josh Allen 'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down, but Mayor Brown not discouraging 'Bills Mafia's' creativity
The Josh Allen “Hurdle” Avenue sign recently came down this week, but that is not stopping Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown from allowing members of “Bills Mafia” from showing their creative side to celebrate the Bills. Read more here:
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Why Bills might be sneaky good matchup for NY Jets’ Zach Wilson
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson matches up surprisingly well against Buffalo Bills defense. On the surface, the Buffalo Bills’ defense seems like a daunting matchup for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Buffalo leads the NFL in interceptions per game (1.6) and has allowed the third-lowest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (73.8). Wilson has the second-lowest passer rating among qualified quarterbacks this season (71.0).
Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9
The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the game tied at 17,...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers bench PJ Walker? Carolina turns to Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals after poor performance
PJ Walker was riding high into Week 9 after giving the Panthers a chance to win with an amazing Hail Mary against the Falcons in Week 8. However, his performance against the Bengals left a lot to be desired. As a result, the Panthers elected to bench him in the...
Sporting News
How will the Chiefs use Kadarius Toney? Stats, 40 time & Tyreek Hill's usage could provide a clue
The Chiefs made numerous changes to their receiving corps during the 2022 NFL offseason, the biggest of which was trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Hill had long been Kansas City's No. 1 receiver, and many were skeptical whether the Chiefs' subsequent additions would be enough to offset his departure.
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury’s shtick wearing thin
We’re nine weeks into the season and the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is just one.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins met with reporters after Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Sporting News
Why Curtis Samuel's touchdown catch counted in Commanders vs. Vikings despite referee interference
Pass interference, back judge. Referees play into game decisions more than anyone likes to admit during the NFL season, but on Sunday, that went to a whole new level during the Commanders vs. Vikings matchup. On a second-and-7 in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw up a prayer...
'Mattress Mack' makes historic win, nearly $75 million, after the Astros won the World Series
Houston's Jim "Mattress Mack" ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back now that the Astros won.
Comments / 0