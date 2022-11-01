The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO