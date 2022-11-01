ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Bills-Jets game delayed after SkyCam falls at MetLife Stadium

A curious scene unfolded at the Bills-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Rather, it fell from the sky. The game was delayed several minutes in the third quarter after a cable holding up a CBS SkyCam snapped, causing it to descend to the point it would have hindered play and become a danger to players and officials:
BUFFALO, NY
Jets X-Factor

Why Bills might be sneaky good matchup for NY Jets’ Zach Wilson

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson matches up surprisingly well against Buffalo Bills defense. On the surface, the Buffalo Bills’ defense seems like a daunting matchup for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Buffalo leads the NFL in interceptions per game (1.6) and has allowed the third-lowest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (73.8). Wilson has the second-lowest passer rating among qualified quarterbacks this season (71.0).
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9

The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the game tied at 17,...
BUFFALO, NY

