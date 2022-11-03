Editorial: Solar is Toledo

A $270 million investment is never something to be sneezed at, but First Solar’s plan to build a research and development center near their existing solar module manufacturing plant is a much more noteworthy decision than most development announcements.

Research and development is what drives the future of any industry. The massive First Solar plants in Perrysburg and Lake townships have already made Toledo a national leader in the solar-energy industry, and now the next generation of technology will be developed here.

Read more Blade editorials

Just as importantly, the manufacturing processes for the new research-driven innovations will be perfected on a pilot product line within the R&D center. The solar energy industry has averaged 33 percent annual growth over the last 10 years. There is now enough installed capacity to power 23 million homes.

But the best years are directly ahead as the combination of increasing efficiency from solar panels, falling costs, and tax incentives are prompting utilities to use solar as the first option for new capacity.

It’s no accident solar energy is a fast-growth industry in the often cloud-covered confines of Metro Toledo. It’s testimony to the enduring power of R&D knowhow that remains from international leadership in the glass industry.

Now with more than a billion dollars of First Solar investment here announced so far in 2022, what’s good for solar energy is good for Toledo. The University of Toledo research has helped produce the solar-energy efficiency gains and partnerships with the U.S. Department of Energy validates UT as a center of excellence for sustainable technology research.

The connection of university R&D excellence with company specific R&D is how industry clusters are created. The pipeline of topflight students and the collaboration of cutting-edge professors, with frontline professionals in the field, create a sustainable competitive economic advantage.

These are the conditions in Toledo with the First Solar R&D center. The future is bright even if our sky is cloudy.