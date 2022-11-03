ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Called Out Blac Chyna For Suing Her While She Was Looking After Her And Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream

By Stephanie Soteriou
 3 days ago

In 2017, Blac Chyna sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, alleging that their actions led to E! canceling her and Rob Kardashian's reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The 2016 series documented the former couple’s tumultuous relationship. When it wasn’t renewed for a second season, Chyna claimed that the KarJenners had interfered with their contracts. In May, a jury ruled in the family’s favor, and this week’s episode of The Kardashians offers fans behind-the-scenes insight into the court case.

Chyna was suing for millions of dollars in damages as she accused Rob’s family of intentionally thwarting the success of their show by pressuring the network to cancel it.

Her attorney, Lynne Ciani, provided text messages and emails sent by the KarJenners saying that the show shouldn’t be renewed due to concern for Rob’s well-being after Chyna allegedly attacked him in December 2016.

During the trial, each of the KarJenners took to the witness stand, where they accused Chyna of strangling Rob with a cellphone charging cord, hitting him with a metal rod, and pointing a gun at his head.

They also claimed that Chyna threw a patio chair at Rob’s car as he left Kylie’s house, where they’d been living at the time.

Chyna denied pointing the gun at Rob and strangling him with a cord.

Network executives also testified, stating that they didn’t renew the show due to the breakdown of Rob and Chyna’s relationship — not because of anything his family had said or done.

The jurors determined that the family’s actions did not prevent Season 2 of the show from moving forward.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and Kim can be seen discussing the situation with their sister Kourtney Kardashian over lunch.

During the meal, the family’s attorney Michael Rhodes phoned Kim to update her on the case, explaining that Chyna had not yet fulfilled her obligation to provide them with tax returns and complete bank records for her damages claim.

He also gave the family advice on how to present themselves in court, saying: “You guys have to be straight-faced, treat it seriously. It’s like we’re in church, that’s how I always tell people.”

And speaking in a confessional, Kim expressed her fear that the jury would rule against them. “I definitely am really nervous,” she said. “Because I know in a lot of justice reform work that I’m in, when a jury’s involved there’s no telling how people will side.”

“Even if people have the truth on your side and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome will be,” she added.

Khloé echoed this concern at lunch, saying: “She’s suing us for over $100 million and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people, what if they hate us?”

“Hopefully they find people that just don’t know who we are,” Kim replied.

“Facts are facts; right is right, wrong is wrong,” Khloé continued. “I’m not worried about something I’ve done, I’m just saying it’s going to be stressful and annoying.”

Khloé then acknowledged how much time she spends looking after Chyna and Rob’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, adding: “While she’s suing us, Dream’s at my house!”

“Yeah, that’s what’s so crazy,” Kim agreed.

Fans have long noticed how close Khloé and her niece are, with Dream often appearing in her social media posts as they spend quality time together along with Khloé’s daughter, 4-year-old True.

And her comment comes just months after Rob joined forces with Chyna’s other ex Tyga to publicly call her out after she claimed that she gets “no support” as a single mother.

Chyna and Tyga share 10-year-old son King Cairo.

The public feud kicked off in March after Chyna tweeted: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

“Single no support child support,” she added.

When her tweets were reposted to the popular Instagram page the Shade Room, Tyga jumped into the comments to defend himself, writing: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob followed suit shortly afterward, commenting: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Khloé was then spotted liking an Instagram post about Rob’s comment, also appearing to subtly reiterate it by posting a series of sweet videos of Dream and True playing together at her house.

Followers were quick to note how often they see Dream in Khloé’s social media posts, suggesting that she spends the bulk of her time with her father’s side of the family.

And just last week, Khloé posted videos of Dream and True dressed up as kittens for a Halloween night out.

