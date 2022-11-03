ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 11/3

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYRcO_0iwkJqcy00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Octavia Dominquez, Toledo, boy, Nov. 1.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Alycia Torres, Gibsonburg, Ohio, girl, Oct. 31.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Emily and Albert Santus, Perrysburg, boy, Oct. 31.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 31, 2022

Kory Yoder, 39, sales, and Erin Parseghian, 39, teacher, both of Toledo.

Maxwell Elliot, 23, HVAC apprentice, and Kyra Kirkman, 22, housekeeper, both of Waterville.

Michael Seferian, 40, conductor, and Amanda Hitts, 39, server, both of Oregon.

Thomad Cornelison, 29, assembly technician, and Hayley Tallent, 27, server, both of Toledo.

Mario Ramirez, 49, and Edith Sandoval, 47, operator, both of Toledo.

Benjamin Boyer, 31, truck driver, of Sandusky, and Brooklyn Lipinski, 29, nanny, of Maumee.

Brian Baker, 39, longshoreman, and Erica Laney, 47, facilities coordinator, both of Curtice, Ohio.

Patrick Boerst, 40, technician, and Julie Woods, 37, e-commerce manager, both of Maumee.

Julian Thomas, 31, mechanic, and Raliat Williams, 25, Realtor, both of Toledo.

Ian Haase, 27, recruiter, and Natalie Zerucha, 27, health educator/​traffic safety, both of Toledo.

Brandon Turner, 29, factory worker, and Deveny Russell, 27, nurse, both of Toledo.

Robert Tribble, 63, framer, and Margo Ballard, 64, legal secretary, both of Toledo.

John McLoughlin, Jr., 55, sales analyst, and Traci Hornyak, 51, nurse, both of Monclova Township.

Andrew Whitaker, 34, die maker, and Daniele Gibson, 35, homemaker, both of Toledo.

Marcos Negrete, 26, industrial painter, and Raiana Jones, 25, both of Toledo.

Alexander Sadowski, 22, U.S. Army, and Arianna Martinez, 21, both of Toledo.

Neal Owen, 33, heavy equipment operator, and Tori Johnson, 26, teacher, both of Maumee.

Nov. 1, 2022

Clayton Legereit, 62, operating engineer, and Daisy Ritchie, 50, both of Toledo.

Justin Swick, 43, independent journalist, and Sheena Smith, 37, executive assistant, both of Toledo.

Andew Stolaruk, 25, package handler, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jenna Jeffers, 25, human resources partner, of Liberty Center, Ohio

Werner David, 81, retired, and Ronald Dryer, 86, retired, both of Sylvania.

John Johnson, 61, fork lift driver, and Talitha Herring, 61, manager, both of Toledo.

Eric Lutton, 37, visual multimedia IT specialist, and Tricia Pfund, 36, teacher, both of Holland.

Terry Stroup, Jr., 32, director of maintenance, and Lindsay Schoepf, 31, SEO content marketing, both of Toledo.

Keree Farris, Jr., 32, driver, and Wilma Fordham, 29, clerk, both of Toledo.

Hector Mendoza, 25, roofer, and Vanessa Vazquez, 27, ER register, both of Toledo.

William Wherry, 57, maintenance supervisor, and Robin Wagner, 47, team leader, both of Toledo.

Whitney Childress, 56, mechanical engineer, of Oregon, and Leslie Roerk, 51, speech language pathologist, of Toledo.

Zachary Bodenmiller, 27, chemical engineer, and Alissa Williams, 29, supply chain champion, both of Toledo.

Marvin Hughes, 32, dump truck driver, and Caitlynn Thompson, 26, both of Toledo.

Jacob Hellman, 23, exercise physiologist, and Madison Jettinghoff, 24, teacher, both of Swanton.

Jeremy Long, 31, shag driver, and Ann LaCourse, 31, cashier, both of Maumee.

Donald Schacht II, 37, horticulturist, and Rosanna Kidd, 32, both of Toledo.

Brad McQuistion, 26, IT director, of Toledo, and Brenna Potter, 27, teacher, of Jackson, Mich.

Mahmood Awethe, 24, service technician, and Alaa Abouradi, 23, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Phillis Hunter, assaulted in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Burglaries

Columbia Gas of Ohio, vehicle and gated yard broken into in the 2900 block of East Manhattan.

Days Inn, refrigerator, microwave, and other items from business in the 1800 block of Miami.

Richard Rodrigues, apartment broken into in the 400 block of Langdon.

Jero Woodward, PlayStation, clothing, and jewelry from residence in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Thefts

Robert Harbaugh, cash from the 3800 block of Philmar.

Christopher Tefft, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1400 block of South Byrne.

Cynthia Mayes, cash from the 5500 block of Glenridge.

Nicole Hughes, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1400 block of Slater.

Stockman Fence, washing machine, gas dryer, and other items from storage unit in the 1000 block of East Alexis.

Yvonne Davis, vanity lights, cabinets, and electronic panels from storage unit in the 3000 block of Council.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Jerrielyn Freeman from Carl Freeman.

Gregory Chambers from Darnessa Mitchell.

Annette Miller from Gary Miller.

Robin Steele from Dajana Steele.

Dajana Steele from Robin Steele.

Troy Musselman from Andrea Musselman.

Andrea Musselman from Troy Musselman.

Kristi Hunter from Kyle Hunter.

Kyle Hunter from Kristi Hunter.

Sarah Millimen from Clifton Millimen.

Clifton Millimen from Sarah Millimen.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Molly Zraik and March Brown.

Tonia Fulton and Jeremy Fulton.

Ariel Sipes and Richard Sipes.

Gregory Shipley and Lisa Shipley.

Kenneth Gies II and Ava Gies.

