James Gunn has shared some thoughts on the direction of DC Studios, less than two weeks after being selected alongside Peter Safran as the banner’s first-ever co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Taking to Twitter, the film director and newly minted exec acknowledged recent online fan movements and teased the “Biggest Story Ever Told” for DC across film and television. “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” Gunn wrote. “It’s...

21 MINUTES AGO