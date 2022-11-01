Read full article on original website
James Gunn has shared some thoughts on the direction of DC Studios, less than two weeks after being selected alongside Peter Safran as the banner’s first-ever co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Taking to Twitter, the film director and newly minted exec acknowledged recent online fan movements and teased the “Biggest Story Ever Told” for DC across film and television. “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” Gunn wrote. “It’s...
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
We've got some sad news, Westworld fans. The show has been cancelled by HBO following its fourth season, even though its creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, had planned for a fifth and final season. The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, and they shared a statement from HBO...
