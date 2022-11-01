Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon After His Announcement of Baby No. 11: ‘Gonna Need a Bigger Bottle’
Just a little trolling between friends. Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help poking fun at pal Nick Cannon after he announced he is expecting baby No. 11. “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” the Deadpool actor, 46, tweeted on Thursday, November 3, along with a link to a story about Cannon’s baby news.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Comments / 0