Lucy Vernile (1941-2022)

Lucy Vernile, who brought enthusiasm to her science classroom and held the respect of colleagues at DeVeaux Junior High School and in the Toledo school system, died Friday at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Springfield Township. She was 81.

She had cancer and Parkinson’s disease, her daughter Stephanie Brink said.

Mrs. Vernile retired in 2006 from DeVeaux, where she taught for more than 20 years. She taught math and science at DeVeaux to start, but closed her career as the science teacher in a group called the Plus One Cluster, made up of teachers in different subjects who worked with the same group of students through a school year and planned lessons together.

“Lucy related well with everybody,” said Jim Conrad, a cluster member who taught social studies. “She related so well with students. She was very concerned about every aspect of their lives. She was very dedicated to her job, very serious about science — and very creative and innovative in the program she developed for her students.

“She could be hilarious,” he said. “She had a self-effacing sense of humor, and she didn’t hesitate to poke fun at herself and roll with the punches.”

Each year the Plus One Cluster — teachers and students — teamed on a special project. In 2004, the project was a history of the then-74-year-old school. For years in retirement, the colleagues got together to share a meal month. Mrs. Vernile took part until recently.

“We liked each other a lot and had common philosophies about teaching,” Mr. Conrad said.

Mrs. Vernile had taken part in a group of junior high math and science teachers convened by the school district, the Toledo Federation of Teachers and education researchers from Michigan State University. The object was to work on ways to better serve students by studying the teachers’ math and science teaching and knowledge, said Jan Luallen, who taught at Robinson Junior High.

She and Ms. Luallen were among other Toledo retired junior high educators who dined monthly for years.

“She was strong and really a caring educator, very professional,” Ms. Luallen said. “She was fun.”

In class, she held students to high expectations,” daughter Melanie Grohowski said.

“She didn’t put up with anything,” Ms. Grohowski said. “She was super friendly and sweet and caring but when it came down to business, she meant it.”

Her curiosity inspired her to learn, and she worked to help others learn, tutoring residents of a women’s shelter.

“She was a fully rounded educator,” Ms. Brink said.

She was born June 24, 1941, in Sharon, Pa., to Irene and Frank Curcio. She was a graduate of Farrell High School in Farrell, Pa., and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion State College. She later received a master’s degree in education from the University of Toledo and pursued studies at Michigan State University and Purdue University.

She started teaching in Sharpsville, Pa. The family settled in Maumee when her-then husband’s job transferred him to the area. Before returning to the classroom full time, she was an aide at Union School.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Maumee, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society. She volunteered in support of the parish Perpetual Adoration Chapel; she helped with funeral luncheons, and she made rosaries for confirmands.

“Her faith was very important to her,” Ms. Brink said.

Ms. Grohowski added, “It was her way of life, if she could help somebody at school or wherever she was.”

Mrs. Vernile was a volunteer usher for about 15 years at the Stranahan Theater and got to know well such long-running and returning shows as Phantom of the Opera. She returned to the Stranahan as an audience member earlier this year when Hamilton was produced there.

She was formerly married to the late Frank Vernile, Jr.

Surviving are her daughters Valerie Fuller, Stephanie Brink, and Melanie Grohowski; sisters Barbara Curcio and Kathy Bayer, and three grandchildren.

Friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Coyle Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church in Maumee.

The family suggests tributes to St. Joseph Church, Maumee.