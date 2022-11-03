ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Barker Mourn the Death of Their Dog Blue: ‘You Will Never Understand How Much You Helped Me’

By Kat Pettibone
 3 days ago
Alabama and Travis Barker. Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

All dogs go to heaven. Travis Barker and daughter Alabama Barker mourned the death of their French bulldog, Blue, with a touching tribute.

“I love you Blue,” the 16-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 2. “You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody.”

She continued, “I’ll never forget you my baby. I know you’ll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

The teen honored her beloved pup by sharing photos and videos from throughout Blues life including a throwback photo of the twosome from her childhood. “I fought for you the hardest,” she captioned the heartbreaking post.

Barker, 46, who shares daughter Alabama and son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also took to social media on Wednesday for his own special tribute to the late pet.

“I’ll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something,” the drummer wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a sweet snap of himself holding the animal, as well as a few clips from when Blue was a puppy.

The somber news comes after a fun-filled Halloween weekend where the rocker and wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated spooky season alongside the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood.

“I wish everyday was Halloween 🎃,” Barker wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 31, revealing that he and Kardashian, 43, dressed up as Bride of Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s monster for the holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, posted a video of herself and the Blink-182 drummer dancing atop a car in their ghoulish getups, captioning the post, “I always feel like somebody’s watching me.”

A few days prior, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in May, also transformed into Chucky and Tiffany — the murdering doll couple in the Child’s Play film franchise.

“Chucky+Tiffany Forever,” Kardashian captioned a selfie of herself and her rocker beau. Barker, 46, wrote in the comments section: “I’m your friend till the end.”

The famous family spent all of October getting into the Halloween spirit.

The seasonal festivities kicked off during Khoé Kardashian’s “cousin Halloween Party” for daughter True, 4, and her family on October 16. “[We’re making] memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos,” the Good American founder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, before sharing photos of Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5, and Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — posing with googly eyes and fake vampire teeth. (The Poosh founder and Disick, 39, are also parents to Mason, 12, and Penelope, 10.)

Earlier in the day, the Strong Looks Better Naked author and her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, enjoyed some candy from a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, courtesy of “auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker.”

The elaborate creation featured tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of Khloé and 31-year-old Thompson’s two-month-old son.

Jessica Blaze
2d ago

it makes me wanna cry even thinking about if my dogs passed. I've had my 2 pit bulls (a female & male) for 4 years now and they are absolutely my best friends! I feel bad for her; RIP 🐶 Blue

Trista Sanders
2d ago

How did this article go from a loving tribute for Travis and Alabama's dog to Halloween with the Kardashians?!

Edith Gomez
2d ago

Yes all dogs and cats go to Heaven !!! At first their pets once then suddenly their FAMILY !! Steal our hearts and food !! OXOXOX ! RIP BLUE!!!

