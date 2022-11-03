ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me

By Daniella Emanuel
 3 days ago

1. This truck that's carrying "a disease which has no cure":

2. This woman whose sunroom has the perfect view of the hurricane in Florida:

3. This cat that received the most terrifying grooming:

4. This molar with creepily long roots:

5. This ski sign that suggests prior deaths in the area:

6. These frogs that are all mysteriously facing the same direction:

7. This kid's costume that's gonna haunt my dreams tonight:

8. This windowless building:

9. This view from a radio tower:

10. This camera hidden in a vent at an Airbnb:

11. And this mysterious mirror hovering over the toilet in an Airbnb:

12. This woman-dog hybrid:

13. This set of murder weapons someone found on their street:

14. This other-worldly-looking peyote cactus:

15. This terrifying "note" someone found hidden in their house:

16. This dentist armchair that's riddled with fingernail marks:

17. This silhouette of a Pennywise sticker that scared the person who put it up in the first place:

18. This diagram of how the Big Bird costume works:

19. This bat nest:

20. This person's pond decoration:

21. And finally, this turtle eating a strawberry:

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying

