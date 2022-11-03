These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
1. This truck that's carrying "a disease which has no cure":
2. This woman whose sunroom has the perfect view of the hurricane in Florida:
3. This cat that received the most terrifying grooming:
4. This molar with creepily long roots:
5. This ski sign that suggests prior deaths in the area:
6. These frogs that are all mysteriously facing the same direction:
7. This kid's costume that's gonna haunt my dreams tonight:
8. This windowless building:
9. This view from a radio tower:
10. This camera hidden in a vent at an Airbnb:
11. And this mysterious mirror hovering over the toilet in an Airbnb:
12. This woman-dog hybrid:
13. This set of murder weapons someone found on their street:
14. This other-worldly-looking peyote cactus:
15. This terrifying "note" someone found hidden in their house:
16. This dentist armchair that's riddled with fingernail marks:
17. This silhouette of a Pennywise sticker that scared the person who put it up in the first place:
18. This diagram of how the Big Bird costume works:
19. This bat nest:
20. This person's pond decoration:
21. And finally, this turtle eating a strawberry:
H/T: r/oddlyterrifying
