food-safety.com

PFAS Found Widely in Pet Food Packaging

According to new Environmental Working Group (EWG) test results, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely found in pet food packaging. EWG contracted an independent laboratory to test 11 bags of pet food for total fluorine, which indicates the likely presence of...
food-safety.com

CEA Food Safety Coalition Now CEA Alliance, Expands Mission

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Food Safety Coalition (CEA Food Safety Coalition) was founded in 2019 to develop industrywide food safety standards for indoor leafy greens growers. Now known as the CEA Alliance, the organization is expanding its mission to serve the broader needs of all controlled environment food growers. With...
food-safety.com

ReposiTrak, National Grocers Association Partner to Offer Free Setup for Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak is now waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The network, which is the focus of ReposiTrak’s recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is an easy way for suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers to share traceability data that will be required by the impending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traceability rule for high-risk foods under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Section 204.
food-safety.com

2020 Estimates Released: Food Types Associated with E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria Foodborne Illness Outbreaks

The Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) has released a document, titled, Foodborne Illness Source Attribution Estimates for 2020 for Salmonella, Escherichia coli O157, and Listeria monocytogenes Using Multi-Year Outbreak Surveillance Data, United States. IFSAC comprises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS).

