food-safety.com
PFAS Found Widely in Pet Food Packaging
According to new Environmental Working Group (EWG) test results, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely found in pet food packaging. EWG contracted an independent laboratory to test 11 bags of pet food for total fluorine, which indicates the likely presence of...
CEA Food Safety Coalition Now CEA Alliance, Expands Mission
The Controlled Environment Agriculture Food Safety Coalition (CEA Food Safety Coalition) was founded in 2019 to develop industrywide food safety standards for indoor leafy greens growers. Now known as the CEA Alliance, the organization is expanding its mission to serve the broader needs of all controlled environment food growers. With...
ReposiTrak, National Grocers Association Partner to Offer Free Setup for Food Traceability Network
ReposiTrak is now waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The network, which is the focus of ReposiTrak’s recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is an easy way for suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers to share traceability data that will be required by the impending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traceability rule for high-risk foods under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Section 204.
2020 Estimates Released: Food Types Associated with E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
The Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) has released a document, titled, Foodborne Illness Source Attribution Estimates for 2020 for Salmonella, Escherichia coli O157, and Listeria monocytogenes Using Multi-Year Outbreak Surveillance Data, United States. IFSAC comprises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS).
“Poisoned”—Book on Prominent Foodborne Illness Outbreak—Getting New Edition, Netflix Documentary
A new edition of Poisoned, a novel by Jeff Benedict that stories the events of the 1993 foodborne illness outbreak caused by contaminated hamburger meat from Jack in the Box restaurants, will be published alongside a January 2023 Netflix documentary based on the book. The new edition is currently available for pre-order.
