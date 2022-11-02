ReposiTrak is now waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The network, which is the focus of ReposiTrak’s recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is an easy way for suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers to share traceability data that will be required by the impending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traceability rule for high-risk foods under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Section 204.

