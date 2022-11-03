ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avV9O_0iwfNeQ900
  • Summary
  • Companies

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.

Losses, however, were limited by concern over tight supply.

Brent futures were down $1.49, or 1.5%, to settle at $94.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.83, or 2.0%, to settle at $88.17.

Both benchmarks had gained more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in U.S. oil inventories, even as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said it was premature to consider pausing rate increases.

That sent the dollar higher on Thursday, with Powell indicating that U.S. rates are likely to peak above current investor expectations.

A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"Oil is battling both a weakening global economic outlook and a surging dollar. It seems these bearish drivers won't be easing up anytime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid the Fed's hefty rate hikes to tame inflation.

The United States is not the only country tightening policy.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 but also warned Britain faced a long recession.

"Rising anxiety about stalling growth will inevitably impact global oil demand and another downward revision in the next set of forecasts is not a far-fetched idea," said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.

STRICT COVID CONTAINMENT

In China, meanwhile, COVID-19 cases hit their highest level in two and a half months after the health authority stuck by its strict containment policy, dampening investor hopes for an easing of curbs battering the world's second-largest economy.

In addition, China's natural gas consumption may post the first decline in 2022 in two decades amid a struggling economy, with demand this winter set to rise more modestly than in previous years, state energy officials said.

Chinese policymakers pledged on Wednesday that growth was still a priority.

Oil price losses, however, were limited by expectations the market is set to tighten in the coming months.

The European Union's (EU) embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on Dec. 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

Lower output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also lent price support, with a Reuters survey finding the producer group's output fell in October for the first time since June.

OPEC and its allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, decided in early October to cut targeted output by 2 million barrels per day from this month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Covers the North American power and natural gas markets.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Reuters

Reuters

642K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy