Taylor missed a couple of games with his ankle injury earlier this season, and after tweaking the injury last Sunday the third-year back has failed to log any practice reps. The Colts could just be handling Taylor with an abundance of caution, but whether or not he gets in any work in Friday's practice will be a strong indicator as to whether or not he will play on Sunday in New England. If Taylor does miss time, Deon Jackson would be the primary option, with newly acquired Zack Moss involved as well.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO