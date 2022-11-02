Read full article on original website
Bradley Beal leads Wizards in scoring in Friday's loss to Nets
Bradley Beal lead the Wizards offense Friday night, scoring 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also blocking one shot, dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in a 128-86 loss to the Nets. Fantasy Impact:. Beal has now scored at least 20 points...
Jonathan Kuminga scores 18 points in start
Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3P, 3-4 FT) with four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block across 38 minutes in Golden State’s 114-105 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. Kuminga got his first start of the season with most of the Dubs’...
Jerami Grant leads Blazers in scoring in Friday's win over Suns
Jerami Grant lead the Blazers offense Friday night, scoring 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-11 FT) while also grabbing two rebounds, dishing out five assists, and blocking one shot in a 108-106 win over the Suns. Fantasy Impact:. Grant has now finished with at least 11 points in each...
Deandre Ayton drops 24 points in return to action Friday
Deandre Ayton recorded 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of Phoenix's 108-106 loss to Portland on Friday. Ayton looked really good in his first game since Oct. 28, stepping right back into the No. 2 scoring role in the offense. The big man doesn't seem to have lost a step and likely won't be on a minutes restriction, so he can be locked in as a rock-solid fantasy option at his position.
Jarrett Allen scores 23 points in win over Pistons
Jarrett Allen dropped 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 32 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 112-88 win over the Pistons. In the wake of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell’s absence from the lineup, the 24-year-old played a big role in Friday’s match — leading the Cavs in scoring by recording his first 20+ point game of the season. Fantasy managers should enjoy a temporary bump in Allen’s scoring with the Cavs’ star backcourt both dealing with injuries, and their return won’t spell any issues for the former All-Star’s season outlook.
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Houston Astros win World Series over Philadelphia Phillies with Game 6 victory
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series four games to two, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies before a capacity home crowd at Minute Maid Park.
Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) doesn't practice Saturday
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) did not participate in practice on Saturday ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is still dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee that have left him sidelined from practice all week. His availability for Monday is very much in question, and there is a good shot he doesn't play this week. If that's the case, rookie Isaiah Likely will presumably slot in as the starting tight end in his absence.
Stephen Curry pours in 39 points in loss Thursday
Stephen Curry scored 39 points (13-22 FG, 8-15 3P, 5-5 FT) with nine assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Golden State’s 130-129 loss to the Magic on Thursday. Curry scored a season-high 39 points while tying a season-best 59.1% shooting but it wasn’t enough for Golden State who dropped their fourth straight game. Curry is coming off his 10th career triple-double on Tuesday and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season. The 34-year-old continues to perform at a fantasy level worthy of his first-round price tag even if it's not translating to wins on the court right now for the defending champs.
Jerami Grant scores 23 points Wednesday against Grizzlies
Jerami Grant scored 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) while also blocking one shot, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out three assists in the Trailblazers' 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Fantasy Impact:. Grant continues to provide plenty of scoring punch early in the season in Portland, averaging 17.2...
Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis & Wavier Wire Advice (2022)
It’s Friday. You know what that means. We’ll be looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be focusing on 8-cat leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. But if...
Brandon Ingram (concussion) listed as probable for Friday
Brandon Ingram is probable to make his return to play on Friday against the Warriors after missing four games in concussion protocol. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Ingram looks like he will be good to go on Friday after suffering a concussion against the Jazz on Oct. 23. The 25-year-old should step back into his role as one of the focal points of the New Orleans offense and should be slotted right back into fantasy lineups. Naji Marshall will likely head back to the bench as a result of Ingram's return.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) held out of practice Thursday
Taylor missed a couple of games with his ankle injury earlier this season, and after tweaking the injury last Sunday the third-year back has failed to log any practice reps. The Colts could just be handling Taylor with an abundance of caution, but whether or not he gets in any work in Friday's practice will be a strong indicator as to whether or not he will play on Sunday in New England. If Taylor does miss time, Deon Jackson would be the primary option, with newly acquired Zack Moss involved as well.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (11/3) PREMIUM
GSW at ORL (GSW -7.5) O/U: 226.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,700 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. It’s insane how good this guy has been this season. SGA has taken full reign on...
Deon Jackson in line to start for the Colts in Week 9
With Jonathan Taylor unlikely to play Sunday, Deon Jackson is set to start for the Colts at running back against the Patriots. (Field Yates on Twitter) Jackson saw 12 carries and caught 10 passes in his last start in Week 6. He might not see as many dump off opportunities with Sam Ehlinger undercenter, but he should still be in line for a huge workload. Jackson is an RB2 play this week.
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
Jusuf Nurkic records double-double Wednesday against Grizzlies
Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double Wednesday night, grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) while also dishing out four assists and recording one steal in the Trailblazers' 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Fantasy Impact:. Nurkic continues to be a force on the inside early...
Video: NFL DFS Week 9 Lineup Advice (2022)
Our own Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) are live on Twitter Spaces on the FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) account every Friday afternoon to walk you through the DFS landscape, providing a game-by-game look and advice for your lineups. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. Beyond...
Mike Evans (ankle) cleared to play in Week 9
Mike Evans (ankle) missed practice on Friday. However, the team described it as a rest day and confirmed such by removing him from the injury report. Evans will play in Week 9, barring a setback. (Gilbert Manzano on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not often that you see a player downgrade...
