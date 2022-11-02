The San Luis Obispo City Council invites all interested persons to attend a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that Zoom participation will not be supported, as this will be an in-person meeting. Meetings can be viewed remotely on Government Access Channel 20 or streamed live from the City’s YouTube channel at http://youtube.slo.city. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to emailcouncil@slocity.org.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO