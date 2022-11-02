Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
slocity.org
Council Meeting Recap (November 1, 2022)
The San Luis Obispo City Council held its regular public meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and discussed a variety of issues and made decisions on important topics that impact and benefit the community in many ways. The San Luis Obispo TBID Continues (Item 7.a) The San Luis Obispo Tourism...
New Times
Supervisors poised to discuss decertifying Oceano Advisory Council
The Oceano Advisory Council’s future is on San Luis Obispo County’s chopping block. Come Dec. 6, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss withdrawing its recognition of the advisory council. The topic made the supervisors’ agenda after 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton publicly criticized the group for trying to get a vacation rental ordinance in place.
slocity.org
City Council Public Hearing
The San Luis Obispo City Council invites all interested persons to attend a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that Zoom participation will not be supported, as this will be an in-person meeting. Meetings can be viewed remotely on Government Access Channel 20 or streamed live from the City’s YouTube channel at http://youtube.slo.city. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to emailcouncil@slocity.org.
slohsexpressions.com
What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?
SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
slocity.org
Planning Commission Public Hearing
The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that with the return of in-person meetings, Zoom participation will not be supported. Meetings can be viewed on Government Access Channel 20 or streamed live from the City’s YouTube channel at http://youtube.slo.city. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail delivered to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
slocity.org
Architectural Review Commission Public Hearing
The San Luis Obispo Architectural Review Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that with the return of in-person meetings, Zoom participation will not be supported. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
New Times
SLO County Planning Commission recommends denial of Paso basin ordinance
On Dec. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider a new ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin that's fiercely opposed by the agricultural industry and, as of Oct. 27, all five county planning commissioners. The SLO County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 27 to...
slocity.org
Pop-Up Clinics Provide Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 Boosters through Mid-November
San Luis Obispo, Calif.—For the next two weeks, the Public Health Department is hosting pop-up vaccine clinics across San Luis Obispo County to help protect residents from influenza and COVID-19. The clinics are timed so residents can be fully protected in time for Thanksgiving and before a possible winter surge of respiratory illnesses.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
GV Wire
Cannabis, Corruption, and Adam Craig Hill’s Unfinished Poem in SLO
Adam Craig Hill left Rockaway, New Jersey, to become a famous writer in California. He wound up a polarizing and infamously fallible county supervisor in San Luis Obispo. Through it all, Hill’s big personality and addiction to shortcuts put him on an unpaved road to the Dead Poets Society.
More than 1,000 acres near Diablo Canyon forever protected from development
The huge parcel of nearly pristine land surrounds the Point San Luis Lighthouse.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
Madonna Inn is California’s most iconic, kitschy hotel. Is it worth the drive?
You've definitely seen it on Instagram.
This Paso Robles winery is Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 American Winery of the Year
“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do,” the family-owned label’s winemaker said.
syvnews.com
Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets
Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
Sheriff investigating deadly shooting in rural Arroyo Grande
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday.
