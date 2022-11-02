ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

slocity.org

Council Meeting Recap (November 1, 2022)

The San Luis Obispo City Council held its regular public meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and discussed a variety of issues and made decisions on important topics that impact and benefit the community in many ways. The San Luis Obispo TBID Continues (Item 7.a) The San Luis Obispo Tourism...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Supervisors poised to discuss decertifying Oceano Advisory Council

The Oceano Advisory Council’s future is on San Luis Obispo County’s chopping block. Come Dec. 6, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss withdrawing its recognition of the advisory council. The topic made the supervisors’ agenda after 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton publicly criticized the group for trying to get a vacation rental ordinance in place.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
slocity.org

City Council Public Hearing

The San Luis Obispo City Council invites all interested persons to attend a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that Zoom participation will not be supported, as this will be an in-person meeting. Meetings can be viewed remotely on Government Access Channel 20 or streamed live from the City’s YouTube channel at http://youtube.slo.city. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to emailcouncil@slocity.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?

SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slocity.org

Planning Commission Public Hearing

The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that with the return of in-person meetings, Zoom participation will not be supported. Meetings can be viewed on Government Access Channel 20 or streamed live from the City’s YouTube channel at http://youtube.slo.city. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail delivered to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slocity.org

Architectural Review Commission Public Hearing

The San Luis Obispo Architectural Review Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo. Please note that with the return of in-person meetings, Zoom participation will not be supported. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets

Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
ORCUTT, CA

