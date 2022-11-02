The Groesbeck football team was beaten by Malakoff, 48-0, at Goat Stadium on Thursday night. The combination of Groesbeck’s loss and Teague’s 27-12 victory over Fairfield means the Goats will not qualify for the playoffs. Malakoff finished off a 6-0 district championship campaign. Teague finished second with a 5-1 district slate. Groesbeck finished in a three-way tie for third place with Mexia and Fairfield, all with 3-3 records. Only two of the three teams can make the playoffs. Since all three teams went 1-1 against the other two, the tie-breaker comes down to points. Groesbeck’s win was a 37-36 overtime victory over Mexia. Their loss...

GROESBECK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO