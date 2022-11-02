ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WacoTrib.com

Killeen 32, Waco High 6

KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex Roundup: Marlin blows by Valley Mills, 41-14

VALLEY MILLS — Marlin opened up a 21-0 first-quarter lead to continue its late-season roll with six wins in the last seven games after opening with three losses. Desmond Wilson opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run before Mario Hopwood ran for an eight-yard score. Zha’mauryon Lofton intercepted a pass to set up his own touchdown reception.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Connally puts Robinson away quickly, looks ahead to playoffs

The Connally Cadets took a pragmatic approach to their regular season finale when the Robinson Rockets came across town. Connally showcased its seniors, put the game away quickly and started getting ready for the looming playoffs. Cadets senior quarterback Jelani McDonald supplied the big plays in the first half as...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Goats fall to Malakoff, tumble out of playoff picture

The Groesbeck football team was beaten by Malakoff, 48-0, at Goat Stadium on Thursday night. The combination of Groesbeck’s loss and Teague’s 27-12 victory over Fairfield means the Goats will not qualify for the playoffs. Malakoff finished off a 6-0 district championship campaign. Teague finished second with a 5-1 district slate. Groesbeck finished in a three-way tie for third place with Mexia and Fairfield, all with 3-3 records. Only two of the three teams can make the playoffs. Since all three teams went 1-1 against the other two, the tie-breaker comes down to points. Groesbeck’s win was a 37-36 overtime victory over Mexia. Their loss...
GROESBECK, TX
kwhi.com

BUCCANEER WOMEN OPEN SEASON WITH AN 81-74 OVERTIME WIN

The sixth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team showed off the perks of a short-term memory in its season opener. After shooting just 53 percent from the free throw line in regulation, the Buccaneers found new life in overtime and made nine straight shots from the charity stripe to finish off an incredible rally that ended with an 81-74 victory over No. 19 McLennan Community College on Wednesday in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game

Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake

MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge. MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Share and share alike: Baylor women display unselfish play in easy exhibition win, 97-40

Asked a day earlier to offer a premature guess about her team’s identity, Nicki Collen opted for the word “unselfish.”. No. 18 Baylor demonstrated a willingness to give up the ball in its runaway 97-40 victory over Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game Thursday night at the Ferrell Center. The Bears whipped the rock upcourt quickly with perceptive outlet passes to ignite their transition game and leave the visiting Bearcats behind.
WACO, TX
US105

This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
LULING, TX
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
BELTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX

