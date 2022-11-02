Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29
University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.
WacoTrib.com
Centex Roundup: Marlin blows by Valley Mills, 41-14
VALLEY MILLS — Marlin opened up a 21-0 first-quarter lead to continue its late-season roll with six wins in the last seven games after opening with three losses. Desmond Wilson opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run before Mario Hopwood ran for an eight-yard score. Zha’mauryon Lofton intercepted a pass to set up his own touchdown reception.
fox44news.com
Belton drills game-winning field goal as time expires to win district title
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Cole Chrisman played hero for the Tigers, hitting a 22-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to lift Belton over University, 31-29 to take their first outright district title since 1999. Belton ends the regular season 8-2 and will play next Friday at...
WacoTrib.com
Connally puts Robinson away quickly, looks ahead to playoffs
The Connally Cadets took a pragmatic approach to their regular season finale when the Robinson Rockets came across town. Connally showcased its seniors, put the game away quickly and started getting ready for the looming playoffs. Cadets senior quarterback Jelani McDonald supplied the big plays in the first half as...
Goats fall to Malakoff, tumble out of playoff picture
The Groesbeck football team was beaten by Malakoff, 48-0, at Goat Stadium on Thursday night. The combination of Groesbeck’s loss and Teague’s 27-12 victory over Fairfield means the Goats will not qualify for the playoffs. Malakoff finished off a 6-0 district championship campaign. Teague finished second with a 5-1 district slate. Groesbeck finished in a three-way tie for third place with Mexia and Fairfield, all with 3-3 records. Only two of the three teams can make the playoffs. Since all three teams went 1-1 against the other two, the tie-breaker comes down to points. Groesbeck’s win was a 37-36 overtime victory over Mexia. Their loss...
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER WOMEN OPEN SEASON WITH AN 81-74 OVERTIME WIN
The sixth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team showed off the perks of a short-term memory in its season opener. After shooting just 53 percent from the free throw line in regulation, the Buccaneers found new life in overtime and made nine straight shots from the charity stripe to finish off an incredible rally that ended with an 81-74 victory over No. 19 McLennan Community College on Wednesday in Waco, Texas.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game
Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WacoTrib.com
MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake
MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge. MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket...
WacoTrib.com
More than unfinished business: Wortham's Bean constructs record setting season
This time last year, Wortham running back Tanner Bean was sitting on the sidelines watching his team prepare for its first playoff run in 21 years. The then-junior had been Central Texas’ lead rusher up until he suffered a season-ending injury in a district game against Frost. So clearly...
WacoTrib.com
Share and share alike: Baylor women display unselfish play in easy exhibition win, 97-40
Asked a day earlier to offer a premature guess about her team’s identity, Nicki Collen opted for the word “unselfish.”. No. 18 Baylor demonstrated a willingness to give up the ball in its runaway 97-40 victory over Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game Thursday night at the Ferrell Center. The Bears whipped the rock upcourt quickly with perceptive outlet passes to ignite their transition game and leave the visiting Bearcats behind.
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
KWTX
Strong wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with Friday’s afternoon storms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives today and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
Comments / 0