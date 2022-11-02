Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
earth.com
Heart disease deaths increased during COVID, reversing progress
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease claims more lives each year in the U.S. than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined. However, advances in treatment and preventative medicine, as well as education about heart healthy lifestyle choices, had seen a steady decline in deaths due to heart disease during the past three decades. This trend marked a success story of note, but it saw a setback in 2020 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Action News Jax
CDC: Alcohol-induced deaths on the rise
WASHINGTON D.C. — Deaths caused by alcohol-use have skyrocketed in recent years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control. The new numbers show alcohol-induced deaths have been on the rise for the last two decades. Recently, those numbers have spiked even higher. “This increase from...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Surges Linked To Spike in Heart Attack Deaths – “Like Nothing Seen Before”
New study shows heart attack increase has been most prominent in young adults, especially those ages 25-44. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai conducted a new data analysis and found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend.
Flu season is off to an early start in the U.S. One group that often avoids the worst of it could get hit hardest
The flu season may be coming early this year and hitting children harder than usual. Doctors and public health officials are keeping a close eye on U.S. flu cases this fall out of concern that the virus will strike early, particularly among kids. Because the Northern Hemisphere’s influenza season often...
COVID-19 pandemic erased decade of progress in lowering heart disease death rate
After steadily declining for nearly a decade, the heart disease death rate rose significantly during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research finds. The increase erased years of progress, especially among Black and younger adults. "Prior to 2020, death rates from heart disease had been declining among adults...
Alcohol Deaths Claim Lives of Working-Age Americans
Alcohol Deaths Claim Lives of Working-Age Americans
WBAL Radio
RSV cases hit 2-year-high, CDC data shows
(NEW YORK) -- The number of people with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has surged, with cases hitting a two-year high, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV is twice as high among people of all ages at this point this year compared to...
A COVID BQ wave that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
When it comes to COVID, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections—and it’s the epicenter of a national wave, experts say. BQ variants represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday—and 15% of cases in California, according to data from GISAID, an international research organization that tracks changes in COVID and the flu virus.
COVID hospitalizations are climbing as the U.S. braces for a ‘tripledemic.’ Here are the hardest-hit states
The CDC reports a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S. As experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter—the convergence of COVID, flu, and RSV (also known as respiratory syncytial virus), COVID hospitalizations rates are climbing for the first time since July. But it’s not the only virus on the rise.
Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of a 'twindemic' this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Alcohol-Related Deaths Surged Among Middle-Aged American Women During Pandemic, Study Finds
Alcohol-related deaths, particularly those of middle-aged women, surged during the pandemic, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control on Friday. The death rate has been steadily increasing for years, but between 2019 and 2020, the CDC found it spiked by 26%. For women between the ages of 35 and 44, such deaths increased by an even higher 42%.
Early days of COVID saw largest spike in alcohol-related deaths in 20 years, study says
Rates of death shot up for both men and women and across age groups, according to the study.
Comments / 0