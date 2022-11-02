Read full article on original website
Related
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates By .75 Points. Here’s How That Helps Fight Inflation
Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell just raised interest rates, again.
The Fed could signal a 75 basis point interest rate hike in December and then a pause to see what happens, Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is likely to hike rates by 75 basis points in December and then pause, says Ed Yardeni. Yardeni believes the Fed wants to front-load rate hikes as inflation is still a problem in the US. He added that the Fed will raise rates into restrictive territory to see...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Fed's Collins says policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 3, 2022 | Fed rate increases, but mortgage rates hold steady
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates continue...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again
In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
The Fed aggressively hikes interest rates for the 4th time in a row in its latest move to fight inflation, amplifying concerns over a recession
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday. This is the fourth consecutive time the Fed has hiked rates at this scale to fight inflation. Some lawmakers worry the hikes are too aggressive and could lead to a recession. The US central bank just proved it's not...
Federal Reserve announces another big interest rate hike
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost to finance a home or car is getting more expensive. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, the sixth increase this year. The move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%,...
msn.com
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
NASDAQ
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised...
Democrats slam 'dangerous' Fed rate hikes, warning of widespread job losses
The Federal Reserve is acting with a "disregard" for Americans' lives as it tries to crush inflation, even at the cost of higher unemployment, Democrats say.
When Fed Raises Interest Rates, Market Repeatedly Reacts Like This
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has met six times this year, in January, March, May, June, July and September. As it meets on Nov. 2, a daily stock trading trend that has occurred every time interest rates have been raised in 2022 will be tested again. When the FOMC...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
Comments / 0