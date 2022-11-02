ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.85 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Early November warmth has happened before in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tents prohibited for Purdue tailgating due to high winds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The high winds predicted for Saturday is leading Purdue University to make a change to its tailgating policy ahead of the game. Purdue Athletics announced Friday morning that all tailgating tents will be prohibited on Saturday. The department is also preventing all other temporary...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Portion of Haggerty Lane reopening next week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A key artery into Lafayette from the east is about to reopen. Haggerty Lane has been closed at the Wildcat Creek northeast of Dayton. Crews replaced the bridge, that was made worse this year when INDOT closed State Road 38 in Dayton, forcing east-west traffic to use either Wyandotte Road or State Road 26.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue drops a tough game to Iowa 24-3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – On a blustery day in West Lafayette, the Purdue football team could not extend its winning streak against Iowa to three games, falling 24-3 to the Hawkeyes on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both sides had to battle gusting conditions that featured constant winds...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case. Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case. FOX59's Dave Griffiths previews the weekend's upcoming Colts-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium. Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side. Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side. Strangers inspire typewriting poems. Strangers inspire...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. That's according to phone interviews with Underwood and Rossville Town Council President Dave Severt. A man calling himself a concerned citizen sent News 18 several photos...
ROSSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
DELPHI, IN

