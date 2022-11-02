Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.85 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
WLFI.com
Tents prohibited for Purdue tailgating due to high winds
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The high winds predicted for Saturday is leading Purdue University to make a change to its tailgating policy ahead of the game. Purdue Athletics announced Friday morning that all tailgating tents will be prohibited on Saturday. The department is also preventing all other temporary...
WLFI.com
Portion of Haggerty Lane reopening next week
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A key artery into Lafayette from the east is about to reopen. Haggerty Lane has been closed at the Wildcat Creek northeast of Dayton. Crews replaced the bridge, that was made worse this year when INDOT closed State Road 38 in Dayton, forcing east-west traffic to use either Wyandotte Road or State Road 26.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: Memorable Purdue Home Football Games Tied to Weather Back to 1892
Stuart Field, where games were held at Purdue 1892-1924 (baseball played until 1939, however):. wet game with 30s & 40s, rising temperatures after dusk continue after high on 16th 35 & low of 14 & 0.3" snow on 15 with 29/22. Wet, wet November & overall Fall anyway. Cold mud...
WLFI.com
Purdue drops a tough game to Iowa 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – On a blustery day in West Lafayette, the Purdue football team could not extend its winning streak against Iowa to three games, falling 24-3 to the Hawkeyes on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both sides had to battle gusting conditions that featured constant winds...
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2105 Joyce Drive.
Fox 59
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case. Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case. FOX59's Dave Griffiths previews the weekend's upcoming Colts-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium. Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side. Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side. Strangers inspire typewriting poems. Strangers inspire...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
Fox 59
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks one-on-one about Delphi murder case
Carter sat down with FOX 59's Max Lewis to talk about the Delphi murder case. While he couldn't talk specifics, he says it's the most complex case he's ever seen. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks …. Carter sat down with FOX 59's Max Lewis to talk about the...
WLFI.com
Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. That's according to phone interviews with Underwood and Rossville Town Council President Dave Severt. A man calling himself a concerned citizen sent News 18 several photos...
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
