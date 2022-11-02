ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com

‘Improving Finishing Results’ theme of WMCO’s hybrid event

KITCHENER, Ontario – The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario has lined up a quintet of finishing specialists to present at an in-person and streaming networking event set for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Export Development Canada based in Kitchener will host the in-person version of the...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage rebrands as two separate franchises

IRVINE, Calif. – Home Franchise Concepts announced the rebranding of Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage as two separate franchises – The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage. According to the company, this spinoff and rebranding will allow each company to focus on its individual product lines and enhance the customer experience...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hymmen hosts Tech-Together in-house event

RÖDINGHAUSEN, Germany – Hymmen hosted the 2nd edition of the OWL-wide Tech-Together in-house exhibition event from Oct. 18-20. About 60 visitors from throughout Europe took the opportunity to see a range of products from digital printing technology to press and coating systems and the Industry Intelligence solution smart2i. The event was held at the at the Hymmen Technical Center in Rödinghausen, Germany.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Foam company says it has developed world's first sustainable foam

GRONINGEN, Netherlands -- Foamplant launched what it calls the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, The company’s new Moorefoam product, shown at Foam Expo Europe in November in Stuttgart, Germany, enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Survey: Boomers more confident than Gen Z about using technology at work

Although there is a common stereotype that young adults are more tech savvy than older generations, a new survey found Boomers and others in the higher end of the age spectrum actually feel more confident about using technology at work. Moneypenny, a leading provider of phone answering, live chat and...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy