RÖDINGHAUSEN, Germany – Hymmen hosted the 2nd edition of the OWL-wide Tech-Together in-house exhibition event from Oct. 18-20. About 60 visitors from throughout Europe took the opportunity to see a range of products from digital printing technology to press and coating systems and the Industry Intelligence solution smart2i. The event was held at the at the Hymmen Technical Center in Rödinghausen, Germany.

1 DAY AGO