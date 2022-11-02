Is Brandin Cooks playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Eagles-Texans Week 9 Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Where is Brandin Cooks? Texans WR sitting out 'Thursday Night Football' after trade rumors
There may be many chefs in the kitchen on "Thursday Night Football," but the Texans will be missing Cooks. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and while Brandin Cooks' name was attached in trade rumors throughout the week, the No. 1 wideout remained in Houston past the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9
The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
Texans vs. Eagles live blog: 29-17 Philadelphia, 4th Q
The Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 9. Follow along with this blog for all of the updates inside NRG Stadium. Updates for the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will also be provided as Game 5 continues at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.
Why isn't Jonathan Taylor playing in Week 9? Nagging injury keeps Colts RB out vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor's disappointing season will take another dip on Sunday as the third-year running back misses yet another game with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out from two previous games this year. Taylor did not participate in either of the Colts' practices on Wednesday or Thursday, casting...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 9 injury report and making their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions at key positions. This week, Darren Waller and Allen Lazard are some of the notable pass catchers listed as "questionable" who could have a big effect on lineup calls.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
Best NFL Bets Week 9: Tom Brady's Buccaneers beat Rams, Bills throttle Jets, Jalen Hurts throws multiple TDs
"The byes are coming, the byes are coming...!" As a six-team bye approaches and injuries mount, millions of NFL fans are coming to grips with their fantasy teams being pretenders, not contenders. But that's OK. Sports betting is legal in the majority of the country, giving us plenty of ways to win outside of fantasy football. So, let's make some bets! It's always a good time to wager on moneylines, spreads, over/unders, and player props.
A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts connection: How Eagles' bold draft-day trade unlocked QB's passing potential
It's not rocket science. It's chemistry. The Eagles gifted Jalen Brown another top-flight receiver this offseason when they traded for Titans No. 1 A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. To say that the trade has paid dividends would be an understatement. With a 1-2 punch that features Brown and...
FanDuel Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Even though we have six teams on a bye for Week 9, NFL DFS players still have an abundance of talented players to choose from on the main slate. Our Week 9 FanDuel lineup is centered around a contrarian Seahawks stack that works better for tournaments than cash games and features a couple of dependable RBs and high-volume pass-catchers.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
