Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
‘Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Reverie’ Opening Movie
NIS America and Falcom have released a translated version of the opening movie for Legend of Heroes: Trails of Reverie. The latest title in the Legend of Heroes storyline, Trails of Reverie takes place after Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV. Though the game has been out in...
comicon.com
Sega Reveals ‘Sonic Frontiers: Showdown’ Trailer
Sonic Frontiers is barely a few days away from releasing, and SEGA has finally released a legitimately good trailer for the game, entitled “Showdown”. Rather than showing off how slow-paced the open world can be, “Showdown” introduces fans to the new world, Sonic’s opponent in this world, and the friends Sonic will have to save this time around.
comicon.com
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
comicon.com
Preview: The Return Of The Man With The Steel Claw In ‘Reign Of The Brain’
The second volume of one of those wonderfully strange, beautifully drawn Brit comic series of old comes your way this November with The Steel Claw: Reign Of The Brain!. Written by Tom Tully and with art by the masterful Jesus Blasco, Reign of the Brain features two stories reprinted in this Treasury of British Comics’ edition for the very first time, plus the chance to grab the webshop-exclusive Brian Bolland cover of the hardback edition.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Antioch’ #2 Does Okay
Antioch is in super lock-up. His only ally, Frontiersman, isn’t that much of an ally. Can both Antioch and Frontiersman survive the various villainous supers in the pokey? Also what about Antioch’s impending trial?. Overall. 6.7/10. Writer Patrick Kindlon provides more exposition in this issue than in the...
comicon.com
Preview: Time For A Second Ghoulish Viewing Of ‘Tales From The Black Museum’ – The Latest ‘2000 AD’ Digital Collection Release
Welcome back to the Black Museum, home to all the darkest of mementos and curios from Mega-City One history as we settle back for a second digital volume of terrifying tales from the vaults. Tales From The Black Museum Volume 2 is the November Digital Edition release from 2000 AD,...
comicon.com
‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ Review: Great Asymmetric Multiplayer Fun Can Barely Compensate For What’s Lacking
IllFonic is known to develop multiplayer games related to fan favorite franchises such as Predator and Friday the 13th. In both, the focus is on asymmetric gameplay where one player assumes the role of the big bad and the rest must coordinate to complete missions and survive. Their latest title uses a similar formula and jumps into the world of Ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.
comicon.com
Making The Right Moves: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #2
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ makes more moves to flesh out the story, the characters in play, and the stakes in a very character-focused set piece-oriented second issue, that just works all around. We’re reminded of the scope of this universe that the Turtles inhabit, and what an impact that they and others have had over the years. Even with the amount of referenced history, it never feels off-putting to someone that might not be as familiar with the previous stories.
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Minor Threats’ #3 Takes Its D-Listers Very Seriously
The Minor Threats creative team has developed such an interesting world with compelling characters that it would be a crime if it ends after the next issue. The real threat here is that the overall story stops after this limited run concludes next month. Overall. 9.5/10. They might be D-list...
comicon.com
Vault Comics Announces New Graphic Novel Line Focussing On Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys And More
Vault Comics announces its new line of graphic novels from some of the biggest and iconic musical headliners in the music biz. The new imprint, Headshell, will be publishing all-new graphic novels from recording artists such as Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. And it will all be overseen by acclaimed songwriter and producer, Richard Rudolph.
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: ‘Murder Drones’ Season 1 Trailer
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. As an indie adult animated series Murder Drones has impressive production values. I can’t wait to see what Vickers and the whole team have in store.
comicon.com
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
comicon.com
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
comicon.com
Dark And Disturbing: Previewing ‘Voices Of Water’ HC By Tiziano Sclavi And Werther Dell’Edera
Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.
comicon.com
The Mutt Messiah: Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1
“The long-awaited return of the “series that’s simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people—and the economic system—that enable them” (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world’s economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where IS Business Dog? By writer Mark Russell (Second Coming, One-Star Squadron) and artist Steve Pugh (Animal Man)!
comicon.com
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Meets ‘Borderlands’: Previewing ‘Ninja Funk’ #1 From Whatnot Publishing
David Mack, known for his work on Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers a beautiful watercolor variant for the premier of Ninja Funk!. “Guardians of the Galaxy meets Borderlands as a motley crew of electronic musicians fights to restore their dying planet. Frequency-Bending Warrior...
comicon.com
Interview: Ariel Medel Talks ‘Adelita 3017,’ Live Now On Kickstarter
Hello all, it’s been a second since I have been in “The Wizards Tomb” or whatever this nebulous space that we hang out in is called. I’ve been hard at work on a few things that I can hopefully show you soon and talking to some really wonderful creators and designers from all over this big blue rock we call home.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Another round up of some of the more popular posts from the past week for your enjoyment. so, you know the drill: grab a drink and maybe some snacks, sit back, catch-up and relax. We had a trailer for Marvel’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 here, as posted by Brendan M...
comicon.com
Preview: Landmark American Novel ‘A Boy’s Own Story’ Reimagined In Graphic Novel Form
A Boy’s Own Story is classic coming-of-age story, but with a twist: the young protagonist is growing up gay during one of the most oppressive periods in American history. Set in the time and place of author Edmund White’s adolescence, the Midwest of the 1950s, the novel became an immediate bestseller and, for many readers, was not merely about gay identity but the pain of being a child in a fractured family while looking for love in an anything-but-stable world. And yet the book quickly contributed to the literature of empowerment that grew out of the Stonewall riots and subsequent gay rights era.
Comments / 0