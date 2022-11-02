ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill released Wednesday. The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
UTAH STATE
CNN

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.4.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In the last Marist survey of the election cycle, the pollster found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, 51% to 45%, among likely voters. The latest Fox News poll, meanwhile, showed Fetterman ahead, 45% to 42%.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?

The 2022 midterm elections this November could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care. Republican lead in House shrinks again as voters see high-stakes contest - CBS News Battleground TrackerIn the final week before the election...
GEORGIA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida GOP surges toward Election Day as Democrats struggle

It’s been a remarkable mid-term election in Florida, with months of campaigning and millions of dollars of ad spending soon coming to an end as voters go to the polls Tuesday to determine the future of the state. But as that final day draws near, the two parties appear to be headed in opposite directions. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to win reelection and cement his status as a ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy