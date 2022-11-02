Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill released Wednesday. The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said...
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and...
Vote 2022: Biden and Trump on ballot in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race
With just four days until voters head to the polls, Republican Leora Levy is scrambling to close Sen. Richard Blumenthal's double-digit lead in the polls. But in many ways, Connecticut's U.S. Senate race is less focused on them – and more on Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
New Hampshire GOP Candidate Still Spreading Long Disproven Litter Boxes in School Hoax. Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school. Writing on his little-used Truth...
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit.
Where do key Senate races stand a week out from Election Day? Here’s what polls show
While Republicans are favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, the outcome in the Senate is far less certain, according to recent polling.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.4.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In the last Marist survey of the election cycle, the pollster found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, 51% to 45%, among likely voters. The latest Fox News poll, meanwhile, showed Fetterman ahead, 45% to 42%.
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?
The 2022 midterm elections this November could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care. Republican lead in House shrinks again as voters see high-stakes contest - CBS News Battleground TrackerIn the final week before the election...
Florida GOP surges toward Election Day as Democrats struggle
It’s been a remarkable mid-term election in Florida, with months of campaigning and millions of dollars of ad spending soon coming to an end as voters go to the polls Tuesday to determine the future of the state. But as that final day draws near, the two parties appear to be headed in opposite directions. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to win reelection and cement his status as a ...
Comments / 0