A Shortage In Opportunity Leaves A Deficit Generationally
In January 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America” during his first State of the Union address. Johnson called for an all-out war against poverty and unemployment in the United States.” This involved a series of social programs enacted in 1964-1965 that were considered the most ambitious domestic policy initiatives since the Great Depression.
Is Crude Oil Switching Into Bullish Territory Now?
Oil prices are trading this Friday at their highest in nearly a month, benefiting from the looming tighter supply as an effect of market speculation around potential zero-Covid policy relief in China. Available to premium subscribers only – New trading projections on Crude Oil Futures DEC22. In addition to...
Yield Curve Flashes Recession Alert! Better Times For Gold?
The key yield curve has inverted, shouting loudly that a recession is coming – and with it, better times for gold. I activated the high-degree recession alert! I’ve been writing about the downturn for some time, but in October, another important indicator flashed a red light. As you can see on the chart below, the key yield curve has inverted.
Eurizon The Globe: Inflation Crisis Priced In
The latest issue of ‘The Globe’, Eurizon’s monthly publication describing the Company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “Inflation crisis priced in.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. September data outlined further inflation growth in the Eurozone, with the headline index at...
How An Ugly Yellowish Machine Minted Fortunes
Have you ever been lucky enough to own a “tipping point” stock?. They can create extreme sums of wealth in relatively short periods of time. The greatest tipping point stock in history handed early investors a 102,400% gain in 10 years. That turns every $1,000 invested into over $1 million.
How To Buy And Invest Cryptocurrency In Australia
Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. In October 2022, one Bitcoin was valued at AU$32,000. In October 2021, it was closer to AU$80,000. However, cryptocurrency is here to stay, and it’s becoming much more commonplace — many online stores now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. So, how do you...
Calls To Urgently Review Advice Boundary In TISA Stocks And Shares ISA Report
TISA has today launched a report produced by Oxera: “The keys to unlocking greater investment in Stocks and Shares ISAs.”. To address low engagement, the Government urgently needs to review the legislative framework around the prompts, nudges, alerts, and suggestions. Firms ought to be enabled to deliver personalised guidance that explains the risks of holding too much cash, encourages affected people to act and helps those people choose an appropriate investment.
Is Hershey’s A Sweet Stock To Buy After A Post-Earnings Dip?
Hershey stock is falling even after the company hit the trifecta on its earnings report. The company also announced its quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share. With a P/E ratio nearly double the S&P 500 average, this may be a case of investors taking some profit off the table. The...
UK Recession Incoming, But Markets Buoyed By China Rumours
Incoming recession and pressure on real incomes likely to cost most households £800 a year. Markets gain confidence as rumours swirl China could relax Covid rules. Starbucks beats expectations as customers spend big on expensive drinks. Brent crude erases recent losses on tighter supply outlook. Table of Contents show.
Markets Are Highly Reactive To Mixed Messages From Fed And Economic Data
Stocks, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies had a volatile week, rising Friday morning. These asset classes spiked a day after a significant drop occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. The drop happened as a reaction to the Fed’s interest rate and policy announcement Wednesday afternoon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent mixed...
WeSleep Unveils its ‘Sleepie’ NFTs
Web3 app WeSleep has launched with the promise of daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Dubbed a sleep-to-earn app, WeSleep utilizes clever tokenomics to incentivize positive behaviors. Invest For Kids: Ricky Sandler PItches This Stock. The following are notes from Ricky Sandler's presentation at the...
ARK’s Cathie Wood Is Betting On Elon Musk But Her Roku Investment Is A Big Miss
Cathie Wood, founder, CIO, and CEO Of Ark Invest, said earlier this week that Elon Musk could turn Twitter into a “supper app like WeChat Pay.”. Wood made these remarks during the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon and at times when Musk grapples to understand what kind of a business he received in exchange for $44 billion.
The Shrinking Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
Aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve has caused tech stocks to plummet back to Earth in 2022, and this has shaken up the membership of the trillion dollar market cap club. Here are the four current members of this exclusive club:. Company Sector Date Market Cap Hit $1T Market Cap...
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Shares of Energy Transfer haven’t gotten traction since the company’s third-quarter report Tuesday, despite raising full-year guidance. When boosting its forecast, the company cited strength from a recent acquisition. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock and see a potential upside of 21% in the next 12...
Bank of England To ‘Sacrifice’ Economy
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
