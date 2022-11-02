ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, NE

Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
WOWT

Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
NEBRASKA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KSNB Local4

Interview with Carol Blood, candidate for Nebraska Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW sat down with Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for Governor ahead of the election. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, but is trying to decide who they want to vote for for Governor, what would you want them to know about you?
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
IOWA STATE
Highlands Today

What to expect after Nebraska’s Powerball winning streak?

It’s not too late to buy a lottery ticket and win big. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. 39 consecutive Powerball drawings without a win since August, making the jackpot one of the largest in U.S. history Your winnings, or 30 annual payouts over 29 years, according to the USA Mega website, mean you’ll owe another 13% at tax time, or about $101.6 million for a total of about $438.9 million. If you take the annuity option, you’ll get 30 average annual payments of about $53.3 million — before taxes. The 24% tax would be $12.8 million each year and additional federal taxes would be $6.8 million, for a total of $33.6 million. After state taxes in Nebraska, your average net worth will be $29.9 million per year, according to the USA Mega website. . After 30 payments, your total will be around $899.6 million. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when eight co-workers at a ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million Powerball jackpot. The Associated Press was used in this report. Related video above article.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to receive one of Japan’s highest honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The government of Japan will be bestowing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts with a prestigious award next week. Japanese officials will honor Ricketts with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work in strengthening the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Wednesday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
northeastnebraskanews.us

Seven vying four open LCC School Board seats

LAUREL - Seven candidates - five incumbents and two new candidates - are seeking four open seats on the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board. The top four vote-getters on Election Day Nov. 8 will be installed on the board. The LCC School Board is reducing its number of board members from nine to seven. The number of members to be elected to four-year terms are four this year, three in 2024 and four in 2026, and so on.
LAUREL, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers

Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE

