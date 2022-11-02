Read full article on original website
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
WOWT
Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
KETV.com
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
KSNB Local4
Interview with Carol Blood, candidate for Nebraska Governor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW sat down with Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for Governor ahead of the election. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, but is trying to decide who they want to vote for for Governor, what would you want them to know about you?
KETV.com
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
bleedingheartland.com
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
Highlands Today
What to expect after Nebraska’s Powerball winning streak?
It’s not too late to buy a lottery ticket and win big. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. 39 consecutive Powerball drawings without a win since August, making the jackpot one of the largest in U.S. history Your winnings, or 30 annual payouts over 29 years, according to the USA Mega website, mean you’ll owe another 13% at tax time, or about $101.6 million for a total of about $438.9 million. If you take the annuity option, you’ll get 30 average annual payments of about $53.3 million — before taxes. The 24% tax would be $12.8 million each year and additional federal taxes would be $6.8 million, for a total of $33.6 million. After state taxes in Nebraska, your average net worth will be $29.9 million per year, according to the USA Mega website. . After 30 payments, your total will be around $899.6 million. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when eight co-workers at a ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million Powerball jackpot. The Associated Press was used in this report. Related video above article.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
nebraskaexaminer.com
State senator criticizes Nebraska Board of Education for not allowing public comment at upcoming meeting
LINCOLN — A state senator who has been critical of the Nebraska Board of Education fired another criticism at the board this week for not allowing public comment at its meeting on Friday. State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil accused the board of playing “politics” with its agenda by...
Battle over bluejeans to be heard by Nebraska’s highest court
The state employees union says its lawsuit against a state agency’s ban on bluejeans is about much more than just what state workers can wear on the job.
Nebraskans could get ‘unexpected’ help for high heating costs
OMAHA — Nebraska will get an “unexpected” boost of nearly $9 million in federal funding for a home energy program that helps financially strapped households, a state agency spokesperson said Friday. The Biden Administration this week announced that $4.5 billion is being distributed nationally to help Americans...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to receive one of Japan’s highest honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The government of Japan will be bestowing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts with a prestigious award next week. Japanese officials will honor Ricketts with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work in strengthening the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Wednesday’s...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Seven vying four open LCC School Board seats
LAUREL - Seven candidates - five incumbents and two new candidates - are seeking four open seats on the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board. The top four vote-getters on Election Day Nov. 8 will be installed on the board. The LCC School Board is reducing its number of board members from nine to seven. The number of members to be elected to four-year terms are four this year, three in 2024 and four in 2026, and so on.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
