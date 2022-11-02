It’s not too late to buy a lottery ticket and win big. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. 39 consecutive Powerball drawings without a win since August, making the jackpot one of the largest in U.S. history Your winnings, or 30 annual payouts over 29 years, according to the USA Mega website, mean you’ll owe another 13% at tax time, or about $101.6 million for a total of about $438.9 million. If you take the annuity option, you’ll get 30 average annual payments of about $53.3 million — before taxes. The 24% tax would be $12.8 million each year and additional federal taxes would be $6.8 million, for a total of $33.6 million. After state taxes in Nebraska, your average net worth will be $29.9 million per year, according to the USA Mega website. . After 30 payments, your total will be around $899.6 million. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when eight co-workers at a ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million Powerball jackpot. The Associated Press was used in this report. Related video above article.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO