What does birdwatching have to do with food security and dams? A lot, I can tell you as a professional scientist, birdwatching, nature and ecology guide in Bar Harbor who has worked along the coast of Maine for three decades. I’ve brought hundreds of people with me to see how alewives, shad and American eel migrate through Downeast rivers and streams. Cod, bluefish, lobsters, bald eagle, osprey, belted kingfisher, red-breasted, common and hooded merganser, coyote, red fox, mink, fisher, Atlantic puffin and northern gannet are just some of the magnificent and awe-inspiring wonders that depend on sea-run fish and ecologically healthy rivers and streams to nourish Gulf of Maine waters. But over these 30 years as a biologist, I’ve also seen the impacts of corporate greed and misguided policies that put the future of our wildlife, our economies and food security at risk and I’m worried.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO