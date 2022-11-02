Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Commentary: Let rivers support the health of the Gulf of Maine
What does birdwatching have to do with food security and dams? A lot, I can tell you as a professional scientist, birdwatching, nature and ecology guide in Bar Harbor who has worked along the coast of Maine for three decades. I’ve brought hundreds of people with me to see how alewives, shad and American eel migrate through Downeast rivers and streams. Cod, bluefish, lobsters, bald eagle, osprey, belted kingfisher, red-breasted, common and hooded merganser, coyote, red fox, mink, fisher, Atlantic puffin and northern gannet are just some of the magnificent and awe-inspiring wonders that depend on sea-run fish and ecologically healthy rivers and streams to nourish Gulf of Maine waters. But over these 30 years as a biologist, I’ve also seen the impacts of corporate greed and misguided policies that put the future of our wildlife, our economies and food security at risk and I’m worried.
Ellsworth American
Supporting police
Concerning feeling safe, I have understood that most humans have the desire to be protected. In our day, in our childlike idol for protection, we turn to the police. However, in light of recent events some of the world has formed a prejudice against this line of duty. To have the state of Maine fund the police force well would provide better family benefits packages, increase the number of recruits for the police academy and entice the number of recruits to stay, therefore, providing the presence of a task force on the streets keeping us safe.
Ellsworth American
Don’t forget to vote
“Democracy is the only system that persists in asking the powers that be whether they are the powers that ought to be.” — Sydney J. Harris. Consider this your annual reminder to participate in democracy from the ground up. Vote Nov. 8. Few of us have the time,...
