Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
momcollective.com
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas :: A Family Favorite
As a (former) Midwesterner, I didn’t grow up eating green chile. I hadn’t even heard of it until I met my future husband and mother-in-law. Probably 15 years ago, my now mother-in-law made a big dish of her green chile chicken enchiladas for a large group, and I had my first-ever experience with green chile chicken enchiladas. Aside from drinking several glasses of milk to help the fire in my mouth, I really enjoyed the meal that’s now become a family favorite each fall.
Super Healthy Kids
Homemade Stuffing
This Homemade Stuffing is life changing with chunks of sourdough bread, savory sausage, flavorful herbs, and wrapped in a buttery finish. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this is a side dish everyone will request for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners!. Why We Love This Homemade Stuffing. Stuffing...
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
smoking-meat.com
Smoked Duck with Dirty Rice
A while back, I picked up a couple of domestic ducks and cooked them in the smoker and they were really, really good. My family went crazy over this smoked duck recipe and I have no doubt that yours would too if you choose to cook these in your smoker. They do make an excellent holiday meal but they would be great almost any other time as well.
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
Epicurious
Brown Sugar Buttermilk Biscuits
The first time I ever had these brown sugar buttermilk biscuits was at my Aunt Sara Mae’s house. But I found out later on that the recipe wasn’t hers: It was one that my great-grandmother Elizabeth Howard passed down to Nana Browne and then to her children. So while biscuits may seem like a simple thing, they speak directly to my heritage. And when I prepare them, I imagine all the hands that made them before me.
Million Dollar Pie: A Recipe For Success
The post Million Dollar Pie: A Recipe For Success appeared first on Seniors Guide.
skinnytaste.com
Garlic Butter Mushrooms
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These umami-loaded Garlic Butter Mushrooms are done in under 15 minutes. A low-carb, low-calorie side dish that’s quick and easy and pairs well with just about anything. Garlic Butter Mushrooms. Sautéing mushrooms in butter creates a rich, caramelized, umami-loaded...
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite
Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.
triangletribune.com
A foil packet meal for sweet fall simplicity
Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together. Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious...
12tomatoes.com
Big Mama’s Cinnamon Roll Cake
Easier than rolls, but just as tasty. If there’s one food that will please everyone it’s probably cinnamon rolls. Lay out some of these pillowy, sweet, cinnamon-y treats and they will disappear in no time. But, if you’ve ever made them from scratch you know they take a lot of work. The dough is a yeasted dough, which means it has to rise twice. Then there’s the rolling process and then the baking and then the icing. But, you can bypass all this and still get a cinnamon roll experience with this recipe for big mama’s cinnamon roll cake.
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
