Allrecipes.com
Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and allow to cool. Crumble bacon slices when cool enough to handle. Mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing mix, dried minced onion, garlic...
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
smoking-meat.com
Smoked Duck with Dirty Rice
A while back, I picked up a couple of domestic ducks and cooked them in the smoker and they were really, really good. My family went crazy over this smoked duck recipe and I have no doubt that yours would too if you choose to cook these in your smoker. They do make an excellent holiday meal but they would be great almost any other time as well.
Sausage Dip is One of the Best Tailgating and Super Bowl Appetizers.
Photo courtesy of Everyday shortcutsEveryday Shortcuts. The Fall Season brings cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice, chilly, and your favorite dip as an appetizer. Sausage dip Is a well-known family favorite dip. Sausage dip can be served with mild.
agupdate.com
Spanish-Style Pork Tenderloin
Heat oven to 450°. Drizzle and rub oil over surface of pork. Combine paprika, coriander, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in small dish. Sprinkle and rub mixture evenly over pork. Place tenderloin on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, in heated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or...
Food & Wine
Pesto-and-Cheese-Stuffed Brioche Scrolls with Bacon-Tomato Jam
These savory cousins to cinnamon rolls feature buttery brioche scrolls filled with nutty pesto and salty Asiago cheese. The recipe, from Timmy Gibbons and Bobby Schaffer of Chicago’s Lost Larson bakery, begins with a sweet and buttery brioche dough. Thanks to a lengthy kneading time as well as an autolyse — a rest period after initially mixing the flour and liquid — the dough develops a strong gluten network, resulting in a pillowy-soft and tender crumb. Adding small pieces of chilled butter to the dough while kneading allows the butter to gradually incorporate, giving the dough a smooth and glossy appearance. For a malleable dough that won’t stick to your hands, be sure to chill the dough well (which allows the butter to solidify) before shaping it into a rectangle for spreading the pesto onto. While the dough will feel sticky before chilling, avoid adding additional flour — too much flour will turn the brioche dry and crumbly. After baking, top the still-warm scrolls with a dollop of homemade tomato-bacon jam. The jam will melt over the warm scrolls, adding a touch of smoky, syrupy sweetness that is balanced by the acid from the cherry tomatoes. Toeing the line between sweet and savory, these hearty pastries are sure to be a crowd favorite; they are best served warm. To reheat the scrolls, warm them at 300°F for five minutes before topping with bacon jam and garnishing. Serve any leftover tomato-bacon jam with cream cheese and crackers.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
smoking-meat.com
Smoked Chicken Cordon Bleu
Cordon bleu can be made with chicken, pork, veal and almost any cut of meat but it is most often made using chicken and that is what we will use in this recipe today. Doing this recipe in the smoker means that you simply leave off the bread crumbs and use some rub instead. I also took the liberty to wrap the whole thing in bacon so as to maintain a lot of moisture and to keep the outside of the chicken breasts from drying out during it’s time in the heat.
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles
When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
How To Make Horseradish Sauce (Perfect For Steaks And Roasts)
This Horseradish Sauce recipe is what your steaks and roasts need! The tangy smooth sauce will make your tastebuds dance. Best of all, this recipe is super easy and can be made quickly. This recipe takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are...
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Vegan Butternut squash soup with grilled cheese croutons
This vegan butternut squash soup is one of my favorite recipes because it has two of my favorite foods: soup and grilled cheese. This soup is comforting, creamy (yet cream-less), dairy-free, and very satisfying. About this recipe. I love soup because it is warm and comforting. It is also a...
Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Dishes Still Wet After Running Through the Dishwasher? Try This.
Let’s face it—dishwashers have arguably become one of the most important kitchen appliances that most of us can’t live without. And for good reason, as they make cleaning up after any meal or cooking situation a breeze. However, it can still be tedious and time-consuming to dry a full rack of dishes if they’re still wet after a wash cycle.
