Elizabethtown, KY

103GBF

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
LouFamFun

Thanksgiving Meals To Go

Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow Auto Auction theft

GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer

If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
99.5 WKDQ

A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY

I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
BEAVER DAM, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-71 north after a bus caught fire Friday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the incident around 12:06 p.m. at mile marker 9.5 near KY 841. Louisville Metrosafe said the fire was called in by a passing driver. No information was provided on whether...
LOUISVILLE, KY

