BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.Rachelle WrightBardstown, KY
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles barn fire in Millwood, saves nearby residence
The Leitchfield Fire Department battled a barn fire Wednesday night in Millwood. Leitchfield fire personnel responded to the blaze Wednesday night at approximately 10:20 in the 800 block of Kefauver Road after a barn caught fire. The barn was located about 60 feet from a home and in a tree line.
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
Thanksgiving Meals To Go
Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
wnky.com
Glasgow Auto Auction theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man uses TikTok to land job on CSI Las Vegas — by playing dead
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Josh Nalley says he started his hobby out of boredom. "I had nothing else to do on my days off," Nalley said. So, why not play dead in random places and record it? The Elizabethtown resident started posting videos of himself playing dead so he could get the attention of Hollywood.
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
k105.com
Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer
If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-71 north after a bus caught fire Friday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the incident around 12:06 p.m. at mile marker 9.5 near KY 841. Louisville Metrosafe said the fire was called in by a passing driver. No information was provided on whether...
