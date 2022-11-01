ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Repository

Gary Brown: Making our voices heard through our votes

My mom raised her children Roman Catholic, so it is only appropriate that a quotation by the Rev. Theodore Hesburgh summed up my parents' thinking on the topic of exercising their right to vote. "Voting," the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame once said, "is a civic sacrament." ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy