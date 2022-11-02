ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

wxhc.com

Homer Trojans Football Coach Gary Podsiedlik Returns to the X101 Studios To Talk Camden Game Tomorrow

Tomorrow night the Homer Trojans host Camden in the Semifinals of the Section 3, Class B Championship. The Coach of the Trojans Gary Podsiedlik once again stopped by the X101 Studios to speak with our own Matt Brooks. Coach P talked a bit about last week’s Oneida game and how it ended, then provided a look ahead at some of the scouting report on Camden and just what Homer could be facing under the Friday Night Lights.
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Trojans’ Coach P Previews Tonight’s Game Against Camden

Tune in tonight right here on X101 as Homer High School football squares off against Camden. The 7-1 Trojans will face the very evenly matched 7-1 Blue Devils for the Semifinals of the Section 3 Class B Championship. Homer Coach Gary Podsiedlik describes the feeling of the Trojans having a record number of games at home this season.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY

