Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Related
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
wxhc.com
Homer Trojans Football Coach Gary Podsiedlik Returns to the X101 Studios To Talk Camden Game Tomorrow
Tomorrow night the Homer Trojans host Camden in the Semifinals of the Section 3, Class B Championship. The Coach of the Trojans Gary Podsiedlik once again stopped by the X101 Studios to speak with our own Matt Brooks. Coach P talked a bit about last week’s Oneida game and how it ended, then provided a look ahead at some of the scouting report on Camden and just what Homer could be facing under the Friday Night Lights.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
wxhc.com
Football: Jaden Alfanostjohn Named ECAC North Offensive Player of the Month
Cortland sophomore running back Jaden Alfanostjohn (Westhampton/Westhampton Beach) has been selected as the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III North Offensive Player of the Month for October.
wxhc.com
Homer Trojans’ Coach P Previews Tonight’s Game Against Camden
Tune in tonight right here on X101 as Homer High School football squares off against Camden. The 7-1 Trojans will face the very evenly matched 7-1 Blue Devils for the Semifinals of the Section 3 Class B Championship. Homer Coach Gary Podsiedlik describes the feeling of the Trojans having a record number of games at home this season.
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
It hasn’t been great when Syracuse starts its backup QB. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson could change that
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has finished above .500 only twice since 2012. In the nine seasons between then and now, the Orange also hasn’t gone wire-to-wire with a single quarterback taking the majority of the snaps in all 12 games.
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
Comments / 0