Tomorrow night the Homer Trojans host Camden in the Semifinals of the Section 3, Class B Championship. The Coach of the Trojans Gary Podsiedlik once again stopped by the X101 Studios to speak with our own Matt Brooks. Coach P talked a bit about last week’s Oneida game and how it ended, then provided a look ahead at some of the scouting report on Camden and just what Homer could be facing under the Friday Night Lights.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO