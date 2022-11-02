Read full article on original website
Thursday night news update
Your morning news update. In this update, Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. to speak with students at Westfield State University, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations – including four here in Springfield, and a man arrested in Sturbridge - following a traffic stop after officers discovered more than 14 pounds of drugs. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Candidate for Governor Maura Healey was in Springfield Saturday, right before the November 8 election. Many city leaders were in attendance for the rally, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi to show their support. “We’re really excited about the fact...
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a student at UMass Amherst has been arrested after an alleged altercation with campus police, daylight saving time ends Sunday and many are left wondering if this will be the last time we change our clocks, and the search for a suspect in a Connecticut shooting officially shut down the Mass Pike for hours Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Town by Town: November 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, the sixth annual Military and Veterans Career Fair was put in Friday by Voice ad Veterans Inc. in Chicopee. Veterans Inc. is New England’s leading provider of support services to veterans and their families. VICE or Veterans...
Russell church collecting blankets for people of Ukraine
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A church in Russell is collecting blankets for people living in Ukraine and with a deadline of November 15, Western Mass News has more on how you can help. Ron Hess is taking charge of the western Massachusetts portion of a nationwide collection of blankets to...
Voters head to polls for final day of Early voting in Massachusetts
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday marked the final day of early voting in Massachusetts. With election day now just four days away, we’re learning thousands have already cast their votes. With early in-person voting coming to an end throughout the Bay State on Friday, Western Mass News went to Holyoke...
Week 9: East Longmeadow at Middleborough, Ware at Old Colony RVT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News watched Longmeadow take on Middleborough and Ware battle Old Colony RVT. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs...
Search continues in Blandford and Russell for Connecticut shooting suspect
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut earlier today. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around 8 a.m. Friday, several units were dispatched after information indicated that a suspect in a shooting in West Hartford, CT was in the area of Blandford and Russell.
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Getting Answers: Question 4 - driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A ballot referendum could topple or preserve a controversial Massachusetts law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for Massachusetts Driver’s Licenses beginning in July 2023. Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the bill in June which the House and Senate voted to override, but in...
Game of the Week: Shrewsbury at Springfield Central
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked. You voted. This week’s Game of the Week is Shrewbury at Springfield Central. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries is connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Police gave an update on the investigation. You can watch it below:. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were...
Getting Answers: Baystate Children’s Hospital at capacity
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital is now saying they have reached capacity and are not accepting transfer patients into their emergency department at this time. “RSV started rising rather steeply in the middle of September. We had the highest volumes in the childrens’s hospital in September than...
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
LIVE : Hampden D.A. discusses arraignment in 1966 unresolved homicide case
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has appeared in court in connection with a decades-old homicide case. On Thursday morning, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will discuss the arrest and arraignment of Donald Mars in connection with an unresolved 1966 homicide in the county. Western Mass News will continue to...
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
Recycling your leftover Halloween pumpkins
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You may have leftover Halloween pumpkins that you aren’t sure what to do with now. Juliette Mooers, owner of Valley Art Supplies in Easthampton, has a way to reinvent your pumpkins to make them last through the rest of the season. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Police search for armed suspect impacts local schools
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Hampden County, police are still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that search closed down the mass pike for hours this morning. The massive search Friday impacted towns like Russell, Blandford and Westfield. Police are still asking people to remain cautious. Many western Mass. residents...
Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers about Baystate Children’s Hospital reaching capacity in their emergency department and how it’s impacting local pediatrician offices. One local pediatrician told us his office is continuing to see a high volume of patients due to a surge in respiratory...
