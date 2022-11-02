Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Cold Open For Crown Jewel, SmackDown Video Highlights
WWE have released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The video features WWE’s Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:. WWE have also released some additional highlights from this week’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up. You can check those out below:. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana’s Return On AEW Dynamite
Colt Cabana answered Chris Jericho’s open challenge on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A new report states that Fightful spoke to about a dozen AEW talents about Cabana’s return, all of whom were happy to see him back. The report also stated that prior to his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Semi-Final Impact X-Division Title Tournament Matches Set, KENTA To Make HOG Debut
The semi-final matches for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament have been announced after this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The updated brackets can be found below, as the tournament will conclude at the “Overdrive” pay-per-view event on November 18. Black Taurus vs. PJ Black.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins’ Criticism Once Again
While appearing on commentary for Monday Night RAW recently, Seth Rollins made a comment at Dana Brooke’s expense. Speaking during Austin Theory’s match, Rollins quipped that Theory would have a better chance cashing in on Brooke as the 24/7 champion than he would on Rollins (who is the current WWE U.S. Champion).
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Logan Paul Suffers Multiple Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on an absolute clinic in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to give Paul a ton of credit for putting in the work and showing a ton of charisma and athleticism.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
We’ve got a new match announced for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 18th from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The company announced today that Bully Ray vs. Moose will be taking place on the show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Revealed
Pwinsider shared the match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. *WWE Women’s Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, we’ve got five matches confirmed for the Full Gear pay-per-view event. You can check out the current AEW Full Gear 2022 card below:. AEW World Championship Match:. Jon Moxley vs. MJF. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals:. Competitors TBA. AEW Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Drew McIntyre Worked WWE Crown Jewel With The Flu
According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre worked Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event with a very bad case of the flu. Over the past several days, McIntyre has been ‘extremely sick’ but insisted on working his match with Karrion Kross no matter what. McIntyre...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Is Looking For A New Medical Coordinator, ROH Final Battle Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went on sale to the general public today. ROH Final Battle 2022 takes place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. All Elite Wrestling has posted a new job listing for a new medical coordinator....
ewrestlingnews.com
Kamille Believes NWA Canceling All-Women’s PPV Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille battled Taya Valkyrie in the main event of NWA 74. During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kamille discussed how she thought NWA deciding not to do another all-women’s PPV this year overshadowed her championship match with Valkyrie.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested After Wild Scene Unfolds
A former WWE developmental talent has been arrested. Kyle Rasmussen, who worked in FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after a crazy incident this past Saturday. According to a report from the Detroit News, Rasmussen was arrested after he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck that he was a passenger in.
Comments / 0