ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Election 2022: Democrat Guillermo Smith faces Republican Plasencia in race for Florida House District 37

By Nina Murillo
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Elections 2022: Republican Moore challenges Democrat Soto in U.S. House District 9 race

As Florida congressional candidates gear up for Nov. 8 midterm elections, a David and Goliath match-up in District 9 is brewing. Democratic incumbent Darren Soto, who has been the district House representative since 2017, is set to face Republican newcomer Scotty Moore. Moore hopes to flip District 9 to red after over a decade of Democratic leadership. While neither candidates are Florida natives, they will both have to find ways to connect to residents in parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Opening statements made in Central Florida Oath Keepers defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorneys representing two Central Florida men charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol presented their opening statements to a jury in the nation’s capital on Thursday. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, both face charges of seditious conspiracy along...
TITUSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy