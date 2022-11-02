Election 2022: Democrat Guillermo Smith faces Republican Plasencia in race for Florida House District 37

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO