Election 2022: Democrat Guillermo Smith faces Republican Plasencia in race for Florida House District 37

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
floridapolitics.com
5 key takeaways on Florida’s new voters: Younger, fewer Democrats, a lot more non-partisans. Here’s why.
So who are these newly registered voters, and how do they compare with the universe of voters already on the rolls?. #1. About 1 in 12 Florida voters weren’t registered to vote in the state in 2020. Next week, Florida’s 2022 General Election will close, with many of Florida’s...
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Could 'Souls to the Polls' provide Dems needed pre-election boost?
For Florida Democrats, the chances of avoiding a major defeat next week are getting slimmer and slimmer.
wogx.com
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
Ashley Moody looks for re-election as Aramis Ayala looks to pull the upset
Floridians heading to the polls on Election Day will be picking many statewide offices, including choosing the state's top cop, the attorney general.
NBC Miami
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
click orlando
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Elections 2022: Republican Moore challenges Democrat Soto in U.S. House District 9 race
As Florida congressional candidates gear up for Nov. 8 midterm elections, a David and Goliath match-up in District 9 is brewing. Democratic incumbent Darren Soto, who has been the district House representative since 2017, is set to face Republican newcomer Scotty Moore. Moore hopes to flip District 9 to red after over a decade of Democratic leadership. While neither candidates are Florida natives, they will both have to find ways to connect to residents in parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
click orlando
Opening statements made in Central Florida Oath Keepers defense
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorneys representing two Central Florida men charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol presented their opening statements to a jury in the nation’s capital on Thursday. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, both face charges of seditious conspiracy along...
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
click orlando
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
