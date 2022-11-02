Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana police explain why there are 2 different sketches in Delphi murders case
Police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
cbs4indy.com
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know
On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
WANE-TV
Allen County judge to be appointed as special judge in Delphi murder case
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
WISH-TV
Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
Purdue student charged with battery, strangulation and trespass
A student of the Polytechnic Institute was arrested Thursday for allegedly becoming violent after an argument at the Drury Inn & Suites in Lafayette. Jon Reeves, 23, was charged Friday after he allegedly put his boyfriend in a chokehold in the hotel. Lafayette Police were dispatched to the hotel Thursday...
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen? Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended. 2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record. CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open.
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
casscountyonline.com
CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana
Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
